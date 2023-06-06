Love Your Local: What to order at an Indian restaurant (that isn't butter chicken or tikka masala)

Perzen Patel, who runs Dolly Mumma, an Indian cookery school + curry paste range from her home in Auckland. (Video first published January 26, 2022)

Perzen Patel is the chief eating officer at Dolly Mumma. She has lived in Mumbai and Auckland for equal parts of her life and is the mother of two young boys.

I recently got sucked into the vortex of #foodtok. Does watching videos of people chopping onion and coriander quickly or meat searing on a hot pan count as mediation? I think so.

But I was left dismayed when I searched “Indian food”. I only found videos of people dipping large pieces of naan into butter chicken, tikka masala and mango chicken.

The suspicion Indian menus can be overwhelming was confirmed when I took some friends on a food walk on Sandringham Road. They said it was easier to stick to known favourites: butter chicken and tikka masala for the novices, lamb biryani, dahi puri, onion bhajji and dosa for those more familiar.

But there’s so much more to try at your local Indian joint. Here are five dishes I recommend you consider ordering. They’re readily available once you know what you’re looking for, but I’ve included my top spots to eat them in Auckland.

Mario Raj Rava dosa has a distinct crispy, lattice-like texture.

Rava Masala Dosa

Unlike regular dosa, which is made using rice and urad dal (split black gram lentils), rava dosa is made with semolina, having originated during the Second World War when India was experiencing a shortage of rice.

The popular Bangalore restaurant MTR tried making first the savoury rice cakes idly, and then dosa, using semolina instead. Rava dosa batter is generally runnier than regular dosa batter, which gives the dosa its signature crispy, lattice-like texture. The "masala" part of the dish refers to the fluffy, mustardy potatoes that the dosa is filled with, a perfect counterpart to the flakiness.

Try them at: Dosa Plaza, Saravana Bhavan, Satya South Indian

123rf Doughnut-like medu vada may look unhealthy, but are high in protein and vitamins.

Medu Vada

Crunchy on the outside and spongy inside, medu vadas are a South Indian delicacy not many Kiwis know about.

These deep-fried, doughnut like snacks may look unhealthy on the outside but medu vadas are made using a batter of black gram lentils and rice flour, making them high in protein, Vitamin B, and folic acid. Pair the hot crispy vadas with chunky coconut chutney or dunk them into a bowl of sambar for a soul-satisfying experience.

Try them at: Your favourite South Indian Sunday brunch - Saffron, Maya’s South Indian or Saravana Bhavan

Garrett Ziegler/flickr Marinated in red chillies, black pepper, garlic, salt and lime juice, chicken 65 is often part of a family-sized biryani.

Chicken 65

Theories abound on why chicken 65, India’s contribution to the fried chicken landscape, is called chicken 65. Some restaurateurs believe it’s because you cut the chicken into 65 small pieces while others say it’s because the dish uses 65 spices or because it was invented in 1965.

My favourite theory comes from food writer Marryam Reshii who shares that the dish was created by the merchant Chettiar community that regularly travelled to Sri Lanka and Singapore from India. They marinated the chicken in fiery red chillies, black pepper, garlic, salt and lime juice and left it to dry. This way, it would last for 65 days, or about the length of the return journey in the days before air travel; all that had to be done was to fry the chicken and a delicious meal was ready.

You can order it separately or my recommendation is to go for a “special” family-sized biryani where it’s already included.

Try it at: Your favourite biryani joint - Paradise, Southern Spice, Top in Town or Bawarchi

123rf A good pani puri is a flavour and texture explosion.

Pani Puri

“Pani” translates to water and “puri” is the crispy, hollow, deep-fried ball that holds the water. While that may be the literal description of this popular Indian street food, describing pani puri this way does it a disservice. The puffed puri is filled with soft-boiled potato, chickpeas and sprouts and topped with sour tamarind as well as spicy coriander chutney. The whole thing is then filled up with chilled spiced water that’s salty and minty.

Pop the puri into your mouth before it disintegrates and wait for the flavour and texture explosion to understand why millions of Indians love this dish. Some bougie restaurants will serve a single pani puri as an appetiser, but my recommendation is to head to a restaurant that specialises in Indian chaat for this one.

Try it at: Bikanervala, Chaat Hut, Shivani

Stuff Perzen Patel makes egg bhurji with ghee instead of oil.

Egg Bhurji

If you love scrambled eggs, you’ll love egg bhurji, which is basically scrambled eggs made in a dry spiced onion-tomato gravy. Similar to the parsi akuri, egg bhurji comes together in minutes and uses mostly pantry staples such as onions, tomatoes, turmeric, chilli and cumin powders and fresh coriander. It’s particularly delicious paired with crusty sourdough and if you’re making it at home I recommend using ghee instead of oil.

A popular Indian breakfast dish, egg bhurji is hard to find here though there’s a case to be made that it could go head-to-head with the best eggs bene.

Try it at: Eggs and More

Keen to try Indian delicacies that go beyond butter chicken? Join Perzen Patel on a food walk in Sandringham and learn more about what your local Indian joints have to offer.