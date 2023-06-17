Glorious Wellington toasties gunning for supreme award

Le Grand Dipper is Huxley's entry in the Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover

Wellington’s best competition toasties are proving so tasty they could stay on the menu for a lot longer.

Two cafés, Huxley’s in Thorndon and Café Polo in Miramar, have made it into the finals of the Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover with their bespoke toasted sandwiches.

The popularity of Le Grand Dipper has prompted Huxley‘s to continue serving them up after the country’s supreme winner is announced next week.

Venue manager Ruby Thomas​ said the sandwich was inspired by head chef Adam Brack-Sinnott’s​ recent trip to France and customers could not get enough of his cheesy creation.

“We’ve had absolutely amazing feedback. We have to do a lot of prep for them, because a lot of people are just coming in for the toasties,” Thomas said.

“We’re pumping them out six or seven at a time.”

Their toastie is made with aged beef, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese, garlic butter and McClure’s bread and butter pickles, on Shelley Bay Sourdough, with a French onion dipping sauce.

“We make a lot of it in-house. We age our own beef, we make our own Dijon mustard and garlic butter and stuff like that.”

supplied Come Out With Your Hams Up is Cafe Polo's entry in the Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover.

Café Polo in Miramar has created Come Out With Your Hams Up, made with pulled ham hock and three cheese béchamel croque monsieur, with McClure's garlic and dill pickles and watercress pesto.

Co-owner Briar Thomson​ said if they won the supreme award next week, they would consider keeping it on the menu for longer – but ham hocks are in short supply.

“We’ve had a really good response to our entry and orders have picked up after we were named a finalist.”

Head-chef and co-owner Adrian Green​ came up with the creation and the sourdough bread was baked by his wife and business partner Lisa Turnbull-Green​.

The Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover competition criteria requires participating eateries to create sandwiches that are toasted between two slices of bread and – like all self-respecting toasties – able to be eaten by hand.

All toasties also need to contain cheese, or a vegan substitute, and McClure’s Pickles, with all the other ingredients entirely up to the entrants’ imaginations.

With more than 120,000 toasties served up since mid-April and the battle for bragging rights heating up, the competition’s 185 entries have been whittled down to 14 finalists from around the country.

Hailing from Auckland, Rotorua, Hamilton, Tauranga, Havelock North, New Plymouth, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson, Ashburton and Lumsden, this year’s finalists encompass neighbourhood eateries and cafés, a coffee roaster, a diner, a burger bar, several breweries, a tavern and a beer garden.

Head judge Kerry Tyack said this year’s entries were top-notch, presenting his team of 40-plus judges around the country with an extremely tough task.

“The team assessed many, many standouts in this year’s entries – and right around the country they’ve been wowed by the innovation on show, the new and unexpected ingredients and flavour combinations, and the effort being put into producing exciting, mouth-watering toasties.

“Every year the standard improves, both in terms of creativity and eatability. But while creativity sets an entry apart, at the end of the day it has to be technically strong.”

The nation’s supreme toasted sandwich will be revealed on June 20.

