Can drinking coffee really stunt your growth?

The belief that drinking coffee can stunt growth is pervasive, but is it true?

There’s a classic moment the 1995 movie Clueless, in which our protagonist, sweet if self-interested 15-year-old Cher, turns down the offer of coffee with the line: “Duh! It might stunt my growth, and I want to be 5’10” like Cindy Crawford.”

No further explanation is required; the idea that drinking coffee can impede growth is a pervasive one. But is there any truth in it, or is this a myth designed to keep kids away from a legal stimulant?

Research into the effects of caffeine on children is variable, said Massey University professor of exercise science Ajmol Ali​, who has led a large investigation into caffeine use in New Zealand.

While caffeine intake in children should be limited to around 2-5mg of caffeine per kilo per day, the negative outcomes for children are mostly to do with blood pressure, mood swings, headaches and sleeplessness, rather than long-term studies on the effects on growth.

Children are also less likely to get their caffeine from coffee than adults, making it harder to judge the effects of coffee specifically on their physical development (it’s worth noting, however, that a single can of the energy drink Prime, illegal though traded in NZ, contains 140mg of caffeine – nearly 50% more than a child of 40kg should be consuming in a day).

But adult Kiwis are among the highest consumers of coffee in the world, with studies showing more thank 70% of us drink at least one coffee a day and 24% three or more a day. We drink more coffee than Australians or Americans.

And research has shown that excess consumption in pregnancy can have an effect on foetal growth.

“There are different factors depending on the habituation level of the (pregnant) person,” said Ali, “but the typical Kiwi has 250-300mg of caffeine (per day), you should have no more than 300mg per day in pregnancy.” That amount has recently been reviewed up from 200mg per day.

There is also some evidence, Ali said, that caffeine can have a negative effect on the calcium balance in our bones.

Supplied Cher could have drunk the coffee and still made it to 5'10", it turns out.

“Bones are constantly being broken down and replenished,” he explained. “That dynamism helps us to maintain strong bones.” Put simply, excess coffee consumption can make it harder for bones to rebuild themselves, something that is particularly dangerous as we age or for people who have osteoporosis.

“Three out of four New Zealanders consume caffeine on a daily basis,” he said, “but usually about three cups of coffee, under 300mg of caffeine.”

Increased risk for people with compromised bones would begin at 400mg per day.

So could Cher have drunk the Italian roast and still made it to 5’10”? Yes.

But if she started a thermos-a-day habit, it would have been worth revising that down as she got older – because it turns out, coffee doesn’t stunt your growth, but by diminishing your bone density, it could make you shrink.