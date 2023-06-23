Will drinking natural or organic wine stop you from getting a hangover?

On a recent trip to one of the many super-hip natural wine bars that have sprouted around Aotearoa in the last few years I overheard a group of cool young things talking about how this was the perfect spot for their mid-week tipple “because we won’t be hungover at work tomorrow!”.

There is certainly a pervasive belief among in-the-know drinkers that one can avoid hangovers by sticking to natural wine and its cousin, organic wine (broadly, all natural wines are organic, but organic wines may not necessarily be considered natural).

But is it true?

The chief reason devotees cite for natural wines leaving them feeling chipper the next morning is a lack of sulphites.

Natural wine is made according to the principle of minimal intervention in the vineyard and winery, which usually means adding no or very little sulphur dioxide, or SO2 (it’s worth nothing that natural wine is not an official certification in New Zealand, but organic is, and in order to be certified organic winemakers must abide by maximum levels of SO2).

In industrial winemaking, SO2 is used as a preservative and stabilising agent, which helps ensure the wine’s appearance and flavour is maintained over time and to give it a longer shelf-life.

But they can have a negative effect on some people, said Olaf Schelezki​, a lecturer in Lincoln University’s Department of Wine, Food and Molecular Biosciences.

“There are some people who have reactions to sulphur, like blushed skin or headaches,” he said. “Natural winemakers don’t usually add sulphur – saying that some natural winemakers do sometimes add a little bit of sulphur – but sulphur is a natural by-product of fermentation so wine always will have some.”

It is true that natural and organic wines typically have far less sulphites than what’s now considered conventional wine (bearing in mind early winemaking would have been closer to what we consider to be natural).

Unsplash If the wine in that glass contains minimal sulphates and histimines, could it still give you a hangover?

It’s unlikely, however, that you are being adversely affected by the SO2 in any wine, said Schelezki.

“If those same sensitive people are eating lots of cheese and charcuterie and nuts and feeling fine, it’s unlikely they will be sensitive to wine, because they all have more sulphur than wine,” he said. “It’s very unlikely (wine) will cause a reaction if you don’t react to other food items.”

Another factor natural wine drinkers point to for lack of hangovers is lower histimine content, due partly to those lower sulphur levels.

Like those in plants, histimes in wine can cause allergic reactions in consumers, said Schelezki.

“But again, same rule, levels are way less than cheese or other food products regularly consumed by humans so it’s unlikely to be associated with any reactions,” he said – and if it did produce reactions, hangovers wouldn’t typically be among them.

It’s not histimes, or sulphur, that causes hangovers: it’s alcohol.

“At the end of the day,” Schelezki said, “taking all the science that’s available and some common sense in terms of hangovers, the effect of dehydration and alcohol itself, that would be the same (as conventional wine) regardless. This depends on how much you drink, not what kind you drink.”

While it might be a myth that natural wine is inherently not hangover-causing, that doesn’t mean drinkers may not experience them less.

Organic and natural wine are often associated with being “healthier” options than industrially-produces wines, said Schelezki, and may therefore appeal to people who are less likely to consume alcohol in harmful levels anyway.

“With natural wine, maybe you have more food with it, consume it differently as opposed to binge-drinking a regular wine in a bar on the weekend. But if you drank the same amount of alcohol in the same conditions, you would have the same hangover.”