Matty Healy swigging a New Zealand wine on stage spurs buzz in sales

Among the many things for which The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is known – kissing audience members, eating raw meat on stage, dating Taylor Swift – the fact he’s almost always swigging from a bottle of red wine while performing is arguably the least controversial.

But it certainly caught the eye of Kiwi fans during The 1975’s Finsbury Park gig on the weekend because the bottle he was necking was a Te Pa Signature Series Pinot Noir from Marlborough.

The wine’s appearance in front of a 45,000-strong crowd generated “so much buzz”, said Te Pa marketing manager Mikela Dennison-Burgess.

Te Pa had seen a noticeable uptick in website traffic from the UK and had even had enquiries about whether the wine was available in the US (it is).

”So it’s exciting, a little viral marketing moment.”

The bottle was prominent throughout The 1975’s set, with Healy placing it on the top of a piano while he played, taking a hearty pull before chowing down on a raw tomahawk steak, and holding and gesticulating with it while he paid tribute to Lewis Capaldi. The Someone You Love singer recently announced a break from touring, cancelling a number of shows including two sold-out gigs in New Zealand, due to mental health issues.

Healy said Capaldi had “checked in on” him the day of the cancellation announcement.

“I want to send my sincerest thoughts to Lewis Capaldi who is a good friend of mine,” he said. “Who on the day when he had to cancel his tour, checked in on me. Just think about that.”

Screenshot The 1975 frontman Matty Healy drank from a bottle of Te Pa Singature Series Pinot Noir while performing at London's Finsbury Park on the weekend.

Dennison-Burgess said that speech was part of the reason the wine had been so well-noticed.

”That was really nice,” she said. “That bond of people supporting each other, we love that.”

She was unsure, however, about Healy’s choice of food pairing.

”We’d never think to pair the pinot with a rare steak on the bone. Maybe a tartare.”

While Dennison-Burgess said Healy “wasn’t on my radar” before she and Te Pa owner Haysley MacDonald​ began receiving messages about the wine’s Finsbury Park appearance over the weekend, she had since decided “some of his comments in the past are not values we align with necessarily”.

Although, she added, “this not product placement, it’s not paid” and as the wine was available to purchase in UK supermarket chains Tesco and Morrison’s anyone could purchase it – though in this case she imagined it had been selected as part of a rider.

“Presumably Matt Healy isn’t toddling off to Tesco,” she said, though if he had, and if he is a Clubcard holder, he would have been pleased to find it currently on special for £8 (NZ$16.41).

The whole episode was, Dennison-Burgess said, “a bit of fun, not something super serious, but to have something akin to product placement... We’re independently owned, not a big corporate, so to see it on stage in front of (nearly) 50,000 people is really cool.”

Dennison-Burgess described the Signature Series Pinot Noir as “delicious” with bright red fruit and plummy, cherry notes, vanilla and a touch of spice.

“Quite a sexy wine,” she said, “so I’m not surprised to see him enjoying it.”