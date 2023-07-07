Cadbury Roses backtrack and bring back strawberry, peppermint and orange creme

OG Cadbury Roses featuring twist-end packaging and flavours including strawberry, orange and peppermint creme, which are being reintroduced.

Attention, OG Cadbury Roses fans: some of your old favourite flavours are coming back.

In the next few months Kiwi Roses boxes will include, for the first time in five years, beloved fillings strawberry, orange and peppermint creme.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Cadbury left a bitter taste in Roses fans’ mouths back in 2018 when it “reinvented” its famous box of foil-wrapped chocolates, discontinuing many of the soft-centred “creme” flavours, tweaking several other classics, and introducing two new fillings: white raspberry and vanilla nougat.

The confectionery giant also switched up the packaging, swapping out the old school, with twist closures at each end, for individually sealed packets.

Customer backlash was swift and vocal, with some claiming on social media that they would never buy a box of Roses again.

"Hearing people here say that Cadbury ruined Roses, I assumed that people were overreacting as per usual,” wrote one Reddit user. “I have since received a box, and have realised that if anything, they are under-reacting.”

While at the time Cadbury’s parent company Mondelez said the change “reflects the changing tastes and preferences of Kiwis and addresses feedback across New Zealand,” five years later, it’s backtracking.

On Friday, World Chocolate Day, Cadbury Australia announced it was re-releasing strawberry, peppermint and orange creme and rolling out “more iconic soft centres”.

OG Roses fans were quick to say Thank You Very Much.

“Thanks for listening to the people!” reads one comment on the Instagram announcement. “You’re (sic) previous change was a failure!”

”Those were the only flavours anyone ate!! Literal fights in my house over them!!” says another.

A Mondelez spokesperson confirmed to Stuff that the retro Roses are coming to New Zealand, but we’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Due to “shipping and logistics”, boxes containing the new-old flavours should start hitting shelves around mid-September.

As well as the returning fillings, Cadbury was introducing a new soft filling, passionfruit, the spokesperson added.

There’s no need to stockpile, however; the changes to the Roses box are indefinite. (But bad news for twist-end fans, the individual foil packs are here to stay.)

But the gains don’t come without losses. White chocolate raspberry, dark chocolate mocha, hazelnut creme crisp and peppermint creme crisp are being axed from the current lineup to make way for the four new flavours.

The Mondelez spokesperson said the changes were a result of customer consultation and demand.

”Local Roses fans have been at the forefront of our thinking, and we’ll be excited to hear what they think when they are in store here later in the year,” they said.

Now, if only Cadbury would bring back that iconic ad.