Girl awarded nearly $1.3 million in damages after getting burned by McDonald's chicken nugget

A jury in Florida, US has awarded US$800,000 (NZ$1.28 million) in damages to a young girl who was left with second-degree burns after a scalding Chicken McNugget fell onto her leg as her mother pulled away from a McDonald’s drive-thru window.

Lawyers for the family of Olivia Caraballo, who was 4 when she was burned in 2019, were seeking US$15 million in damages. Instead, jurors on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) ordered McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch foods to pay Caraballo US$400,000 for injuries sustained in the past and US$400,000 for damages the jury determined will be sustained in the future.

“This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process. Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald’s USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice.”

In May, a separate jury concluded both McDonald’s and Upchurch were liable for failing to properly warn or provide reasonable instructions on the possible harm from the hot McNuggets.

Stuff

Philana Holmes, Olivia’s mother, testified earlier this week that her daughter was left with a scar on her inner thigh and that she was desperate to have it removed.

She said she stopped at a McDonald’s in Tamarac in Broward County on August 21, 2019 and ordered several items, among them a six-piece chicken McNugget Happy Meal. She then passed it to her daughter in the backseat, at which point a nugget fell out and became stuck inside her car seat.

It was painful enough to make Olivia scream, Holmes said.

“I’m actually just happy that they listened to Olivia’s voice and the jury was able to decide a fair judgment,” Holmes told reporters outside the courtroom. “I’m happy with that. I honestly had no expectations, so this is more than fair for me.”

Lawyers for McDonald’s unsuccessfully argued that the child’s discomfort ended when the wound healed, which they said took about three weeks. They estimated US$156,000 should cover damages, both past and future.

- New York Daily News