Aussies can get the latest Fix & Fogg flavour in shops, so why can't we?

Fix & Fogg's new Choc Nut Butter, available only online in New Zealand.

Fix & Fogg is Kiwi owned, operated and manufactured – so why is its latest nut butter release only available in stores across the ditch?

Late last week, the brand announced its newest flavour: Choc Nut Butter. It’s described as “the ultimate blend of real chocolate and golden roasted peanuts... creamy, smooth, chocolatey goodness”.

Sounds delicious, right? The only problem is, if you’re in Aotearoa, you can only buy the Choc Nut Butter online, including a shipping fee of $5.89 if you only want one or two jars (Fix & Fogg offers free shipping for purchases of $23 or over; a jar of Choc Nut is $7.99).

In Australia, however, it’s on shelves in Woolworths supermarkets.

So why can’t we get it in Woolies’ soon-to-be-rebranded Kiwi offshoot, Countdown – or any other local shops for that matter?

Fix & Fogg COO Thom Brooks said in this case, Woolworths had asked for the flavour to be developed.

“We always ask the question, what are you missing, any products you really like, anything that could be sold in the category that hasn’t been delivered yet? They were excited by healthier alternative to other chocolate spread offerings.”

That conversation happened in April, and Woolworths’ next ranging window – the limited time that all supermarkets have to get new products in store, usually once per year – was in July, so Fix & Fogg had to work quickly. “The bigger the chains, the more rigid timelines are.”

Lawyers Andrea and Roman Jewell quit their jobs to make peanut butter.

The fact it started life as an export product created some operational headaches for launching Choc Nut in its home country, Brooks explained, “even though it sounds like it would be really easy”. The jars were packed into differently configured shipping pallets than Kiwi supermarkets used, for example.

Plus New Zealand supermarkets and other big retailers have their own ranging windows; Fix & Fogg supplies both major local supermarket chains, speciality grocers like Moore Wilson’s and Farro Fresh, and some small independent shops like Wellington’s Iko Iko.

”We’d love to get (new products) everywhere all at the same time, but it’s hard to get all their windows lined up,” Brooks said.

Fix & Fogg was “excited” to eventually get Choc Nut Butter into local stores. Though it had been on the market for too short a time for any sales figures to be available, the feedback had been very positive, Brooks said.

“It’s always quite nerve-wracking releasing a new product, so we’re really thrilled by the reaction.”

He was hopeful it would be on shelves here by the end of the year, but that was up to the retailers.

In the meantime, Fix & Fogg had a new product coming out in a few weeks that would be available only in New Zealand.