New Zealand's best pie is a record-breaking roast duck and mushroom

Put down your steak and cheese, Aotearoa: the best pie in the land is roast duck, onion and mushroom.

Tauranga baker Patrick Lam sent duck pie to the history books on Tuesday night when he beat his own record, winning his eighth Supreme title at the Bakels NZ Pie Awards.

Lam’s roast duck, onion and mushroom pie, which won the Gourmet Meat category and was named overall Supreme Pie, was described as looking “pretty amazing” by celebrity chef judge Al Brown.

In the tasting round, judges said: “They’ve nailed it, beautiful pastry, great flavour.”

Lam, who owns Patrick’s Pies Gold Star Bakery outlets in Bethlehem, Tauranga Crossing and Rotorua, also took gold in the Chicken & Vegetable and Vegetarian categories, and silver in Steak & Gravy.

Previous Supreme prize winning entries for Lam have included his Mince & Cheese in 2019, Bacon & Egg in 2016 and another Gourmet Meat in 2017.

“Each time Patrick has won there have been a different set of judges judging the category,” said Bakels NZ managing director Brent Kersel.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/stuff.co.nz Baker Patrick Lam explains to Stuff.co.nz how to make the perfect pastry, the start his supreme bacon and egg pie. (Video first published in July, 2016)

“It just goes to show that if you present a stunning pie that ticks all the boxes and outshines every other pie, the judges are going to choose it.”

This year was “one of the toughest years we’ve seen in judging”, he said, with several of the categories so close they had to be re-judged.

“So I’d like to say, well done to all the bakers that entered. The standard of your pie-making is the highest we have ever seen and you should be proud to put those pies in your shop to sell.”

Although the pie competition is a national one, traditionally the South Island does not show as well as the North. All of this year’s gold winners came from North Island bakeries, with the southernmost in Taupō.

Stuff Patrick Lam has now won the Supreme prize eight times.

A full list of winners can be found here.

Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards Gold Winners 2023

Mince & Gravy

Ty Lim, Orewa Bakery, Orewa, Auckland

Potato Topped

Buntha Meng, Wild Grain Bakery, Silverdale

Steak & Cheese

Lam Ho, Paetiki Bakery, Taupō

Chicken & Vegetable

Patrick Lam, Patrick’s Pies, Bethlehem

Cafe Boutique

Michelle Liddell, Chill Café, Whangamata

Gourmet Meat

Patrick Lam, Patrick’s Pies, Bethlehem

Steak & Gravy

Srieng Choeu, Fresh Bun Café, Tuakau

Bacon & Egg

Sam Jampa, Avalon Bakehouse, Avalon, Hamilton

Mince & Cheese

Tina Yi, Mairangi Bay Bakery, Mairangi Bay, Auckland

Vegetarian

Patrick Lam, Patrick’s Pies, Bethlehem

Commercial Wholesale

Charlotte Grieve, Dad’s Pies, Silverdale