Inati owners 'devasted' by closure of second Christchurch restaurant Hali after less than three years

Chef and co-owner Simon Levy pictured at Hali as it opened in January 2021. It has now closed.

Upscale Christchurch restaurant Hali has closed abruptly, just two-and-a-half years after opening.

The seafood focused bistro and bar, owned by Simon and Lisa Levy, the couple behind two-hatted restaurant Inati, deleted all previous posts from its Instagram account on Tuesday morning and replaced them with a single post that read:

“Hali has closed. All Hali gift vouchers can be redeemed and honoured at Inati.”

The restaurant’s website had also been scrubbed and was showing a message stating Hali was “unable to accept bookings at this time” and inviting visitors to book at Inati.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” the message read.

The Levys declined to speak to Stuff but issued a statement that said they were “devastated” and had “ensured that all of our team members and suppliers will be paid in full”.

At the time of writing, the Levy’s holding company that trades as Hali was still registered with the NZ Companies Register and had not been put into liquidation.

Hali opened in The Crossing in Christchurch’s CBD in January 2021.

The two-storey space featured a palm tree, custom artworks, a lift designed like an aquarium and colour changing stairs. In the bathrooms, David Attenborough’s Blue Planet documentary was projected onto the coral wallpaper.

BROOK SABIN It's called the boeuf-nut. It's $32 and worth every cent.

The seafood-centric menu ranged from crayfish, monkfish and oysters to flounder, gnocchi and risotto, and also included steaks, snacks and cocktails.

At the time, Simon Levy described Hali as “relaxed sophistication”.

“I personally don’t believe there is something like this in Canterbury at the moment,” he said.