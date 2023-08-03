Lessons from a Tupperware lady in the cost of living crisis

Tupperware may no longer be available in New Zealand, but the beloved storage brand still has a lot to teach us.

Christchurch’s Johanna Salisbury was a “Tupperware lady” – their preferred term – for a decade starting in 1990, drawing customers in by way of parties that demonstrated Tupperware’s delights.

“They really trained us in it,” she says now. “When you pick a container up off a shelf you don’t know what to do with it. A container doesn’t sell itself. We were shown it, told the features and benefits, and how to sell it.”

Those lessons not only helped Salisbury have a successful career in selling Tupperware, they helped her with her day-to-day life.

“I always told my team – I had 25 at one stage ageing from 18-60 – ‘This job may not be your forever job but the things you learn you will have forever.’ And I was right.”

And she reckons in the midst of a cost of living crisis, we could all take a leaf from the Tupperware book.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Former "Tupperware Lady" Johanna Salisbury has more Tupperware containers than she can count in her meticulously organised pantry.

Don’t be afraid to cook from scratch

It sounds basic, but Salisbury reckons people today are so focused on meal kits and cooking sets they’re spending a lot of unnecessary money.

With a bit of organisation, cooking from scratch isn’t difficult, she says.

“I went back in the 2000s to sell again, just to prove I could, and came up against women and men who looked blankly at me when I held up the pantry containers. Like – why would you have flour in your pantry? They were interested in expensive sets and gadgets but didn’t get the whole ‘Let’s make your life easier and get you organised’ idea.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Salisbury advocates clear containers, so you can see at a glance how much you have.

Know what you’ve got and buy what you need

Unsurprisingly, Salisbury recommends storing all your food in containers rather than the original packaging, and keeping it organised. (For her part, Salisbury has more Tupperware than she can count – “Tupperware is in every single drawer in the house”.)

She says you should either have clear containers, or put labels on them so you always know what’s in them.

It’s worth either buying storage pieces that, like much Tupperware, is marked with how much it holds, or figuring that out yourself and marking it. That way, Salisbury says, you can simply open your pantry, see the 1.5kg container you keep sugar in is nearly empty, and put 1kg of sugar on your list.

“Never shop without a list,” says Salisbury.

At the home Salisbury shares with her husband, Mark, the shopping list is a blackboard on the back of the kitchen door, “and if it’s not on the list, it doesn’t get bought”.

There’s no point buying things “just in case” or if they happen to be on special, she says. “My pantry is well-stocked but it’s stocked with things we use... Your pantry is for stuff you use all the time.”

Don’t bulk buy – but bulk cook

“There’s no point cooking one meal,” says Salisbury. “It’s so much cheaper (to cook in bulk). I couldn't believe that people didn’t know that one.”

It doesn’t really take any more time to cook a double portion of bolognese or meatballs, but it saves you time down the line.

When you’re planning meals for the week (something Salisbury says you should do, even if just in your head) you know you have two or three already made, and that you’re adding two or three for the weeks to come.

Then you need to...

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff 01082023 The former "Tupperware Lady" Johanna Salisbury. Salisbury’s organised pantry.

Freeze

Freezing is “very underrated”, says Salisbury, but “lots of people don’t know how to freeze”.

She says you should blanche vegetables before freezing them “to preserve the nutrients”, and ensure everything is in an airtight, labelled container or ziploc bag.

Salisbury also recommends keeping a list of your freezer’s contents and when they were added on the outside – you could even write it on with a whiteboard marker – and deleting as you go, so you always know what’s there and when it needs to be used.

And she’d take a vertical freezer over a chest. It’s easier to see what you have at a glance, and you're less likely to lose things things.

“We sold so many (Tupperware) freezer sets, because a full freezer is an efficient freezer.”

In Salisbury’s freezer, the top shelf is bread, bread rolls and pizza bases, while the meat shelf is all portioned into 500ml containers. There’s always homemade stock, as well as frozen meals ready to reheat.

Get support

Tupperware parties were about a lot more than selling storage solutions, says Salisbury. They were also places for people to swap recipes, tricks and tips.

While the Tupperware party is sadly no more, Salisbury reckons she knows what’s taken its place: social media.

She recommends joining Facebook groups based around frugal or low-cost living – New Zealand has several – for advice and camaraderie.

“With times being tight, people are talking to each other,” she says. “If you’re in the supermarket, for God’s sake talk to people, because people are so willing to share their ideas.”

And, she points out, the internet is full of recipes. Of course, she'd use the ones from Tupperware.