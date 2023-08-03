Taco Bell accused of false advertising and skimping on fillings in the US

Stuff reporter Josephine Franks went to the opening of Auckland's Taco Bell to see if it lives up to the hype.

A New Yorker fed up with getting next to no fillings in his Taco Bell has filed a class-action lawsuit against the fast food chain.

In a Brooklyn federal court on Monday local time, Frank Siragusa accused Taco Bell of false advertising, alleging its Mexican Pizza he purchased only contained half of the amount of beans and beef advertised online and in-store, NBC reported.

Siragusa alleged in the lawsuit that the Mexican Pizza he purchased in September last year "contained approximately half of the beef and bean filling that he expected”.

The lawsuit also claimed Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap and Veggie Mexican Pizza all had double the fillings in advertisements than what was actually served.

"Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower-income consumers, are struggling financially," the lawsuit said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A Taco Bell NZ spokesperson did not comment on whether its NZ stores had received similar complaints. (File photo)

Siragusa hopes to get $5 million for customers who purchased the items affected by what he said was false advertising.

Taco Bell has 13 stores in New Zealand with six in Auckland, three in Christchurch, one in Rotorua, Dunedin, Waikato and Wellington. A 14th store in Ōtāhuhu Auckland is opening soon.

Only the Crunchwrap Supreme is available on the New Zealand menu.

A Taco Bell NZ spokesperson would not comment on whether NZ customers had made similar complaints about filling in its products but said the US lawsuit had no effect on its local business.