The five common mistakes people make that lead to wasted food and money

Keeping leftovers labelled in clear containers is one of the best way to ensure they get eaten. (File photo)

The cost of living crisis may mean it’s more expensive than ever to put food on the table, but despite that the average Kiwi household still throws out $1500 worth of food every year.

This is usually because the food has gone off, is past its use-by date, or it’s not as appealing as it looked when bought, according to the 2022 Kantar New Zealand Food Waste Survey.

Food waste is also bad for the environment, with food and organic waste creating 4% of our total greenhouse gas emissions, the Ministry for the Environment says.

It doesn’t take much effort to make the most of the food you have already bought, by avoiding these common mistakes:

One – Forgetting to use leftovers until it’s too late

There is nothing worse than opening a container in the fridge to find mouldy rice or a lasagne of unknown age.

123RF Mould is one of the things that stops people making the most of their food, with proper storage needed to keep produce fresh. (File photo)

For safe food handling, the Ministry for Primary Industries recommends leftovers be eaten within a couple of days and they should be put into the fridge within two hours of cooking.

Sarah Pritchett from national organisation Love Food Hate Waste recommends using a clear container to make leftovers visible in the fridge, or setting a reminder on your phone to ensure you grab them before you leave for work.

People who habitually forget leftovers in the fridge would be better off to freeze them, she said.

“Then you’ve paid yourself forward – when you come home late one night, there’s a meal in the freezer.”

supplied Hot chips are usually best served hot, and a dry pan is one of the best ways to reheat them. (File photo)

Pritchett’s favourites are to freeze leftover pasta and use it to make macaroni cheese or freezing rice for fried rice.

Two – using the microwave to reheat leftovers

A colleague of mine was a bit perturbed when no one in the office wanted his leftover hot chips, but he did make a cardinal mistake: Reheating them in the microwave.

Microwaves have their uses, but they can make chips soggy and unappetising.

Chips are best reheated in a dry frying pan, according to Love Food Hate Waste, as well as food blogger Chef John.

If you are using the microwave to reheat the likes of soup or a curry, be sure to use a ceramic or glass container.

Plastic containers can release phthalates and BPA chemicals when heated, which can interrupt basic processes in the body, according to Stuff’s The Whole Truth investigation.

These have been documented to effect things like sperm count, obesity, allergies and asthma, blood pressure, depression, autism and motor function.

Lena Lam/Stuff It might be convenient to nuke your leftovers in a takeaway container, but you shouldn’t.

Three – letting good produce go bad

Vegetables and fruit are two of the three most common items wasted in Kiwi homes, according to the food waste survey, with the other item being bread.

Good storage is key to making produce stay fresh for longer, according to research by the University of Otago for Love Food Hate Waste.

The scientists found lettuce hearts should be wrapped in a paper towel and placed in a ziplock bag or kept in a lettuce crisper, to make them last more than four times longer than unwrapped in the fridge.

Bags of salad leaves, including baby spinach, should be stored in an airtight container, making them last twice as long.

Carrots and chopped celery can have their life extended if stored in an airtight container lined with a paper towel, while cut avocado and pumpkin will last at least four times longer if wrapped in cling film.

Pritchett said people often make the mistake of leaving large amounts of fruit in a fruit bowl to go bad.

She recommends storing the bulk of fruit in the fridge, but taking one or two pieces out to return to room temperature before you want to eat them.

Four – confusing best-before and use-by dates

Date marks indicate how long food can be kept before it starts to deteriorate or becomes unsafe to eat.

STEVE BROWN Using leftover veggies in a vegetable frittata is just one way to make the most of what food you already have. (File photo)

“Use by” dates are the ones you must stick to, as eating a product after its use-by date can make you sick, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A “best before” date guides you to when the product may have lost some quality – the food may still be safe to eat after this date.

Reduce food waste by keeping on top of food expiry dates, such as with a written list or sticky labels showing what needs to be eaten first.

Five – thinking leftovers are boring

If you don’t feel like eating the same thing for two meals in a row, a bit of imagination is all that’s needed.

Toasted sandwiches are a great way to use up leftover meat or veggies, and just about anything can be put into a tortilla wrap with cheese and toasted.

Food blogger Sophie Gray recommends using surplus roast vegetables on top of pizza, folded into a calzone, or mixed through a pasta sauce with some spicy chorizo or bacon.

Leftovers can also be lifted to the next level by using them as the key ingredient in a vegetable frittata, simply by adding eggs whisked with a little milk, topped with cheese and baked in at 200C for about 30 minutes.