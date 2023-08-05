Jordan Rondel delivers 'heartbreaking' news she is closing her famed bakery, The Caker

US model Chrissy Teigen was criticised after releasing a cake product similar to Jordan Rondel's Kiwi brand. (Video first screened in November 2022)

Cakemaker supreme, Jordan Rondel has delivered the “heartbreaking news” that she is closing The Caker bakery in Karangahape Road, Auckland.

Rondel, a Stuff columnist, posted the news on her Instagram site on Saturday, August 5, saying the time has come to announce that one of the facets of her brand is closing its doors after 10 years to make way for her and The Caker to grow in other ways.

“This bakery has been the foundation for building what The Caker is today - a brand and a community that extends [across] two continents and is in the homes of thousands upon thousands of cake lovers.”

BEVAN READ/Stuff Jordan Rondel of The Caker has announced her Karangahape Road, Auckland bakery will be closing.

Rondel says 446 K’Road has been the homebase for developing her cake kits. “I wrote recipe books there. It became a hub for collaborating with all sorts of brands, artists and friends and it’s where I developed my own identity.

“So yeah it’s heartbreaking to say this part of The Caker journey is coming to an end, but change opens doors to innovation and fresh possibilities, and I am confident that with more space in my brain, my future endeavours will bring even more value to you, my amazing Caker community.”

Rondel says she wants to thank everyone who chose her cakes for their celebrations over the years, and who sent the kindest messages and reviews.

Supplied Jordan Rondel judged The Great Kiwi Bake Off alongside chef Peter Gordon.

“I love you!,” she posted. “And I want to deeply thank all our staff whose loyalty and dedication will never, ever be forgotten, you are my heroes.”

Rondel says New Zealand is still her homeland. She will be travelling back and forth from Los Angeles for projects and has multiple collabs coming out soon.

These include more roles on TV – earlier this year she judged The Great Kiwi Bake Off alongside chef Peter Gordon: “You’ll be seeing me on your TV screens starting December. Cake kits will continue to thrive, in Australia now too!”

Rondel says she will be announcing iconic end-of-an-era releases over the next month. The last day to pick up cakes will be Sunday, September 3.