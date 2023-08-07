Shock demotion for Wellington's Hiakai in this year's Cuisine Good Food Awards
Zennon Wijlens of Herne Bay fine diner Paris Butter has been named Chef of the Year in this year’s Cuisine Good Food Awards.
Wiljens joined Paris Butter as sous chef in 2019 and earlier this year bought into the business, becoming head chef and co-owner.
The restaurant also added a hat this year, becoming one of just six restaurants in the country to hold a maximum three hats.
Cuisine editor Kelli Brett said it was time to recognise Paris Butter, which opened in 2016, “for its hard work, dedication to local produce and sustainability, and in particular a fearless approach to crafting its art”.
Wellington stalwart Logan Brown also gained a third hat, sitting alongside Auckland restaurants Cocoro and Sid at the French Cafe, Napier’s Pacifica and Amisfield, in Queenstown, each of which retained three hats.
In a surprise move, renowned Wellington restaurant Hiakai, the owner and head of which, Monique Fiso, was last year’s Chef of the Year, has been relegated to two hats.
Hiakai retained its Specialist Restaurant of the Year title in 2023.
Amisfield was named Restaurant of the Year and its executive chef Vaughan Mabee handed the innovation award both for the second year in a row at an event held at Bar 21 in Auckland’s SkyCity on Monday night.
Lead judge Kerry Tyack said Mabee, known to many as a judge on MasterChef NZ, “remains at the top of his game, delighting us with his theatre of food delivery and executing a near faultless and daring dance of innovation putting Kiwi food firmly on the global culinary stage”.
Elsewhere, Auckland’s Culprit was named Metropolitan Restaurant of the Year, while Napier’s Central Fire Station took the gong for Regional Restaurant.
Viaduct spot Hello Beasty won Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year, Black Estate in Waipara, North Canterbury, took Winery Restaurant of the Year, and Floridita’s, in Wellington, won Long-Term Player of the Year.
Celebrity chefs Peter Gordon and Ben Bayly won the Food Legend and Champion for Change awards, respectively.
The awards announcement comes two weeks after Cuisine released its 2023 Good Food Guide, listing what it considers to be the 250 best restaurants in Aotearoa.
It has been a tumultuous few years for the Cuisine Good Food Awards, considered the most prestigious in the country. Covid-19 prevented the awards from going ahead at all in 2020, while Auckland’s lengthy 2021 lockdown saw them split in two for the 2021/22 year. They were last held, by virtual ceremony, in February 2022.
"If ever there were a time for you to spend your dollars supporting restaurants across our beautiful country that deliver outstanding experiences it’s now,” said Brett. “Our hatted restaurants and category winners for 2023/2024 are absolutely at the top of their game.”
The full list of category awards for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2023:
American Express Restaurant of the Year: Amisfield – Lake Hayes, Queenstown
Cuisine Chef of the Year: Zennon Wijlens – PARIS BUTTER – Auckland
Pead Food Legend: Peter Gordon – Homeland – Auckland
NIWA-Haku Kingfish Champion for Change: Ben Bayly – Ahi, Origine, The Grounds – Auckland; Aosta, Little Aosta, Blue Door Bar, The Bathhouse – Queenstown
Specialist Restaurant of the Year: Hiakai – Mount Cook, Wellington
Greenstone Creek Metropolitan Restaurant of the Year: Culprit – Auckland
Leefield Station Regional Restaurant of the Year: Central Fire Station Bistro – Napier, Hawke’s Bay
Ōra King Salmon Innovation Award: Vaughan Mabee – Amisfield – Queenstown
Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: Hello Beasty – Auckland
The Alchemist’s Table Winery Restaurant of the Year: Black Estate – Waipara Valley, North Canterbury
Kenwood Restaurant Personality of the Year: Poi Eruera – Odette’s Eatery and Hugo’s Bistro – Auckland
Hotel Room Service of the Year (NEW in 2023): Hilton – Auckland
Long-Term Player of the Year: Floriditas – Wellington
Pastry Chef of the Year: Lisa Crowe – SkyCity – Auckland
Rising Talent – One to Watch: Neil Sapitula – Solera – Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty
Luxury Lodge Chef of the Year (NEW in 2023): Paul Froggatt – The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs – Matauri Bay, Northland
Sommelier & Wine Experience of the Year (the addition of the focus on Sommelier is new for 2023): Andrea Martinisi – The Grove – Auckland
Drinks List of the Year: Teresa – Napier, Hawke’s Bay