Unhealthy ads kicked off the bus and kept away from schools by councils

High sugar products won’t be able to be marketed to school children under new advertising guidelines for bus services and facilities introduced by Nelson and Tasman councils.

Nelson and Tasman councils have banned advertising on bus stops and buses of high saturated fat, salt or sugar products within 300 metres of primary or intermediate schools.

The ban is part of new public transport advertising guidelines which were approved on Friday at the joint Nelson Tasman regional transport committee.

But before they were given the green light, Tasman District councillor Celia Butler asked questions as to why the guidelines were “weakened” when it came to alcohol. The first time they came before the committee in February, ads promoting alcohol were to be banned outright.

Under the new guidelines, ads that promote “unsafe or irresponsible consumption of alcohol” were deemed inappropriate.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff You can advertise a number of things on bus stops, but not if it’s a product with high saturated fat, salt or sugar.

Nelson City Council team leader transport activity management Drew Bryant said one of the reasons the guidelines were tweaked was because council had its own functions, including the wine and beer festival, that it would like to be able to advertise on the back of buses under the 10% of advertising that council could undertake.

Under the way that it was written originally, they wouldn't have been able to do that, he said.

“So we would just have to trust that it wouldn’t open up to other perhaps undesirable alcohol advertising?” Butler asked.

Bryant said advertising would have to follow the rules around alcohol advertising under the Advertising Standards practice.

AARON WOOD/STUFF A sugar tax has channeled millions of dollars to underprivileged kids and cut soft drink consumption in parts of the US. Should New Zealand follow suit? (First published 2018)

Butler said she would like to have some confidence that alcohol advertising was going to be restricted.

While the policy stated that it was not appropriate to promote the unsafe or irresponsible consumption of alcohol, it could be argued that there was no safe consumption of alcohol, she said.

Strategic policy manager Dwayne Fletcher said it was possible for the guidelines to come back to the committee to be revised if problems arose.

The guidelines on the new eBus services and facilities have previously been the subject of contention in a committee meeting in February.

At the time, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith questioned the need for a policy or guidelines when advertising had to meet the normal code of conduct provided by the Advertising Standards Authority, which dealt with inappropriate advertising.

“Isn’t there a boundary of going beyond freedom of speech?”

Aside from the ban on advertising of high saturated fat, salt and sugar products around schools, the newly adopted guidelines also won’t permit advertising tobacco or vaping, gambling, politicians, political causes or parties, anything of a sexual nature, anything depicting or promoting violence, advertising that could negatively impact on conservation or social efforts in the community, or that had content in conflict with the councils’ safety and community objectives – including any breach of human rights or animal welfare.