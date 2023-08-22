Tea dunking or in a toastie? What kind of Caramilk fan are you?

Caramilk lovers unite: It’s time to share your love for this chocolate with the nation.

If you're a Caramilk fan, then you know just how much of a following this Cadbury flavour has.

That's why it's no surprise that there's a whole community of Caramilk lovers out there, including a Caramilk Addicts Facebook group with over 10k members. These Caramilk aficionados are always on the hunt for new ways to enjoy this delicious chocolate and new Caramilk fans to recruit.

With the help of social media and fan groups, we've rounded up the seven most popular ways to savour Caramilk. Now we want to know: what kind of Caramilk fan are you and which way of enjoying Caramilk reigns supreme for Kiwis?

Caramilk makes the perfect sweet treat to pair with your morning cuppa. Do you like to put a bit of Caramilk in your coffee? Or perhaps you prefer to dunk Caramilk in your tea.

There are also different ways to enjoy Caramilk on its own. You might like to melt it in the microwave for some gooey goodness or maybe you like to chill your Caramilk in the freezer for a refreshing, but still decadent experience.

If you are the kind of person to get a little more hands-on in the kitchen, Caramilk just may be the secret ingredient to your scrumptious baked goods or a mouth-watering milkshake.

Or in classic Kiwi fashion, maybe making a Caramilk toastie is the move for you.

Whatever your preference, it's time to unite and share your passion for Caramilk with the nation. So join us and let's find out how Kiwis like to enjoy Caramilk!