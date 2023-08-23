Did you know McDonald's does jewellery? We are McSpeechless

McDonald's' gold 10-year recognition ring is up for sale on Facebook marketplace for $3000NZD.

You wouldn’t McBelieve it but McDonald's has its own gold bling - and one has even made it to Facebook marketplace.

Bruce Davis owned Christchurch’s Linwood McDonalds, “and a bundle more”, for 36 years before passing it on to family but the one thing he won’t be passing on anytime soon is his 10-year gold McDonald’s ring.

After spotting one for sale on Facebook marketplace Stuff reached out to find out how we could get our own – that wasn’t so McPricey.

Davis explained that the rings are earned and not something you can just go out and buy, they’re given to recognise long-serving staff.

After 10 years of service and going above and beyond for the branch, a ring is gifted although it comes with a choice.

“Staff chose whether they wanted the ring or if they wanted to take the cash equivalent,” he said.

Each gold-plated McDonald’s ring comes with a diamond and the iconic golden arches.

Supplied/Stuff Previous owner of multiple McDonald's, Bruce Davis, still has his 10-year gold ring. (Pictured above)

Davis said there used to be a square-shaped ring for males and an oval one for females where the diamond would sit directly under where the golden arches meet.

“As the years went on lots of people preferred the oval one.”

The golden McDonald’s ring on Facebook marketplace is up for sale as ‘Mc Donald’s ring’ and is priced at $3,000 – that’s almost as much as it would cost to buy 199 large Quarter Pounder combos.

The Christchurch seller listed the item as ‘used – like new’ with the caption “3k ono (or no offer) or swaps. Have evaluation papers for $2,200 USD”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson City Framers is selling a McDonald's cheeseburger and fries that were framed in 2021.

Current exchange rates show that $2,200 USD is $3,691.68NZD, so you could say this person is selling the McDonald’s 10-year gold recognition ring for a McBargain... if it’s real.

Davis’ advice to any buyers was to go and physically look at the ring and “get it authenticated” before purchasing – or you could even go and McEarn it!

The Facebook marketplace seller has been contacted for comment.