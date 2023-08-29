What is NeNe Chicken? What we know about NZ's newest fried chicken restaurant

Global Korean fried chicken chain NeNe Chicken is expanding into New Zealand.

Fried chicken-loving Kiwis, we’ve got something worth squawking about: Aotearoa is getting a new chain of chicken restaurants.

Global Korean street food chain NeNe Chicken, which translates to ‘Yes! Yes! Chicken’, is migrating to New Zealand, with its first store opening on Auckland in September.

We’re a nation of fried chicken lovers, so much so that we have our own annual Fried Chicken Festival. But does NeNe Chicken have what it takes to rule to roost over KFC?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is NeNe Chicken all about?

Moist on the inside, crispy on the outside, authentic Korean fried chicken that will get your stomach rumbling, mouth watering and prompt “lip licking actions”. That’s the ‘NeNe effect’, according to NeNe Chicken’s website.

NeNe Chicken – pronounced more like neh-neh rather than ni-ni – was founded in 1999. It now has 1600 restaurants worldwide, including 40 in Australia.

It claims to use only the freshest ingredients and a special secret recipe for its Korean street food.

What’s on the menu?

On its Australian “menu to die for” are snack boxes, wraps, burgers, sides, desserts and – of course – chicken. And lots of it.

Chicken options include original fried chicken (including boneless, wingettes and drumettes), spicy – and for those who can handle the heat – “freaking hot” chicken.

Classic flavours available include snowing cheese (sprinkled with cheese powder), snowing vegetable (coated with vegetable seasoning), snowing chilli (coated with cayenne pepper), bulgogi (barbecue), mala (sichaun and chilli), wasabi mayo and garlic.

Screenshot/NeNe Chicken This is what is up for grabs at NeNe Chicken in Australia.

Sides include sweet potato fries, cheesy stickys, cheesy mayo chips, tornado potato (deep-fried on a stick), korean salad and black rice, chips and coleslaw.

NeNe Chicken also offers original crispy chicken and kimchi crispy chicken burgers, K-dogs (Korean corn dogs usually involving cheese). Desserts include green tea and black sesame ice cream.

Can I have a beer with my chicken?

There is little information on NeNe Chicken’s Australian website regarding whether its restaurants serve alcohol. However, a menu on its Hong Kong website lists wine, beer, cider and soju (Korean drinks made from rice and sweet potatoes).

How much does it cost?

In Australia, four pieces of original fried chicken cost AU$13.95 (NZ$15.18), while 14 pieces will cost AU$39.95 (NZ$43.49). Flavoured fried chicken will set you back slightly more, at AU$15.95 (NZ$17.36) for four pieces and AU$44.95 (NZ$48.93) for 14 pieces.

K-dogs cost AU$8.80 (NZ$9.58) while burgers cost AU$12.95 (NZ$14.10).

What do the reviews say?

One Aussie Google reviewer, who claims to have tried almost every dish on the menu, praised the variety and highly recommended the cheesy snowing chicken.

Another described the chicken as “incredibly tasty and flavoursome” when paired with the “delicious” dipping sauces.

The restaurant was also commended for providing gloves for a “chick wing eating marathon”.

Many reviewers commented that they expected bigger portions for what they paid.

When and where can I get it in New Zealand?

Kiwi fried chicken lovers will be able to sink their teeth into NeNe Chicken from September 8, when its first New Zealand restaurant opens on Lorne St in the Auckland CBD.

Parent company ST Group (which operates brands Gong Cha, PappaRich and Ippudo) hopes to open 18 NeNe Chicken restaurants across Aotearoa – you’re next, Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch.

It hopes to generate $75 million and create 275 jobs over the next five years.