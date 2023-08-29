Burger King investigating after woman claims glue found in daughter's meal

Ariana Matetaka said she initially thought it was a lettuce stalk until she felt the sticky substance.

Burger King has launched an investigation after an Auckland woman claims she found a long stick of glue in her daughters' meal.

Ariana Matetaka​ visited Burger King Sunnybrae in Hillcrest at around 11am on Tuesday, where she purchased two Whopper Meals and an extra creamy Mayo burger.

But instead of just creamy Mayo, she also found what appeared to be glue, she said.

“When I got home, my daughter went to chew on her burger. She chewed on [a] glue stick then spat it out because she just knew it wasn’t part of it.”

Matetaka said she initially thought it was a lettuce stalk until she felt the sticky substance.

“It’s totally put us off our food,” she said.

Matetaka took to social media to post her discovery saying it “smells like glue, looks like glue”.

“Want nothing back. Won't buy from there again. Lived over here for years how pōrangi can yous bee [sic].”

In response to questions from Stuff, a spokesperson for Burger King said it had begun a full investigation to understand how this may have occurred.

“The health and safety of our guests is of the highest importance to us therefore, as soon as we heard of this complaint, we began a full investigation.

“Our training and quality assurance manager will work with the manager of this restaurant and our suppliers to review all possible areas where our strict processes may have broken down.”

This includes food safety records, ingredient set-up and labelling, and the training of all team members that were working at the time Matetaka was served, the spokesperson said.

“An investigation of this nature does take some time to conduct however, so we do not yet have any definitive answers. . . We take these matters very seriously and a full investigation will be undertaken.”