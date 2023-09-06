Learn te reo Māori and shop

WATCH: Māori language week is every week in our shop, says Tokomaru Bay Four Square owner Mike Turney.

In a region with the most te reo Māori speakers in the country, Mike Turney and his team at Four Square Tokomaru Bay in Gisborne feel it's important to stay connected with the local community and encourage people to speak te reo whenever the opportunity presents itself.

"Our Four Square is the town hub of the community, providing essential services such as post, gas, prescriptions and kai," says Turney. "What makes this store special is that it's the community's store, and we're just the current custodians of it."

"Te reo Māori is a huge part of the community's identity and culture," Turney says. "It's important when anyone comes into the store, it feels like theirs and they know te reo Māori is part of the store culture."

"Māori language week is every week in our shop."

Team members greet customers in te reo Māori, and te reo is also woven into the store's aisle signage, team values, and Facebook posts. Team members, such as Iwiata, a local high school student who is fluent in te reo Māori and works part time at Four Square Tokomaru Bay, play a big role in keeping the language alive.

SUPPLIED Iwiata, a local high school student who is fluent in te reo Māori and works part time at Four Square Tokomaru Bay says it important to keep the language alive.

"I grew up with te reo," says Iwiata. "It's really good to have a conversation with people normally through working there, like greeting them or asking them questions." She says it really is a community store. "Most of the whānau go there, everyone knows everyone, and it's a really good place to work."

To celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori across Aotearoa New Zealand and encourage and engage our customers to use te reo Māori meaningfully, Four Square has developed the Rārangi Kai shopping list translator, an online tool which translates shopping list items from English into te reo Māori.

"It's a great way to learn some te reo and make it a fun and practical part of your shopping," Turney says. "We've had fun using it in our team and with our customers."

SUPPLIED Rārangi Kai shopping list translator provides a list of all the items in te reo Māori and is designed to help with pronounciation while you shop.

Rārangi Kai is available to use throughout the year, not just during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori. To use it, simply select your shopping list items, click on the tick, and Rārangi Kai will provide a list of all the items in te reo Māori. The webtool features audio to help with pronunciation, and you can even tick your shopping list items off as you do your shop, and translate them back to English if you've forgotten a word.

"As a Four Square operator, it's my role to support the local community and culture," says Turney. "Te reo in Tokomaru Bay is woven into the fabric of everyday life on the Ākau [coast] and I take pride in fostering its preservation."

To try out your te reo Māori during your next shop at Four Square, check out our Rārangi Kai webtool. Find your local store here. We look forward to seeing you soon.