From flipping burgers to climbing the corporate ladder

When James Rolfe was in high school, he did what a lot of Kiwi kids do and got his first job at the local Macca's. He didn't know it at the time, but he'd just taken his first step in a long and rewarding corporate career.

"Like most teenagers I wanted to have fun and earn money, maybe save a bit for uni, and Macca's was great because you could work shifts after school or at weekends and still have a social life. It was a lot of fun."

Nearly 20 years later Rolfe still works for McDonald's – albeit with his burger flipping days long behind him. He has gone on to build a successful career with the company, today holding a key role as Operations Manager for the three restaurants around Whangarei.

"McDonald's is a company where you can go from working an after-school bagging fries and flipping burgers to working your way up to head office," says Rolfe. "It was the perfect first job.

Back in 2002 when Rolfe walked into the Wellsford Macca's kitchen as a schoolboy, he never imagined where his job would lead.

"I started out doing three or four-hour shifts, loved it because it was fast-paced and I was working with a great crew, plus I was earning my own money, which to a teenage boy is a very big deal!," he says.

SUPPLIED Rolfe worked at McDonald's restaurants in Wellsford, Taranaki, McDonald's Head Office and now as Operations Manager in Whangarei.

Once Rolfe graduated from high school, he went off to university in Auckland. "My intention was that while I was at uni I was going to get a job bartending or something, but at the time the owner of Wellsford McDonald's rang me and asked if I would be open to coming back. My goal was to be able to pay off my student loan by the time I graduated, so I said yes."

Rolfe says it's the best decision he ever made.

"It worked out so well because I was able to work lots of extra shifts – they were so flexible with my hours – and I was able to work during uni holidays and save a lot of money."

Back in the McDonald's fold, Rolfe was put through a management development programme and by 2005 moved into a Shift Manager role.

Once Rolfe graduated university with a conjoint degree in law and history, he had more time to focus on his career pathway. He was offered a full time job with McDonald's, which he took.

"I knew by then my future was with McDonald's," he says. "I found the work challenging and exciting and it felt like home to me, and my work mates like a second family."

From there Rolfe kept on climbing the career ladder. By 2010 he had progressed to a role as a Restaurant Manager. Two years later he moved to New Plymouth to manage a McDonald's restaurant and a food court, growing the restaurant to become the highest volume site in New Zealand, with the fastest drive-thru.

SUPPLIED Rolfe moved from a job as a Restaurant Manager in McDonald's to working at McDonald's Head Office.

The move to Head Office

After three busy and successful years managing the New Plymouth McDonald's, Rolfe was ready for a change.

"Being a restaurant manager was fun and challenging and I learned so much. But I felt like I wanted to be challenged in a different aspect of the business."

In 2015, Rolfe moved into a role in McDonald's' Head Office as a business consultant. In this role he acted as the conduit between a group of franchisees and McDonald's corporate. He stayed in that position for two and a half years, before moving to his current role as Operations Manager with McDonald's franchisee Lynley Reid.

Rolfe believes his rise through the ranks is not just due to his own skills, but because of the support he has had from McDonald's.

"McDonald's are not only supportive but always ready and willing to help with training, and while a lot of what I've done is down to the right place, right time, much of it is also due to having the right attitude and a lot of hard work."

SUPPLIED Jobs for teens at McDonald's are as iconic as their burgers.

More than a 'McJob'

While it's common for people to overlook "McJobs", Rolfe says working for Macca's means career growth and endless possibilities.

"In terms of first-time employment, a job with McDonald's stands head and shoulders above anything else. For some, it's the 'After School Club' and once they leave school, they go onto other things but their Macca's job has already taught them some things like how to take direction and work with a team and the importance of turning up on time, things like that."

For others, Rolfe says that the first McJob can be the start of a career pathway that can take you in many directions.

"Even if you are someone who isn't really sure what you want to do, going into shift management will give you far more responsibility and experience by a younger age than you can probably get anywhere else, and that gives you options and choices to set you up for life."

