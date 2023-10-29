The great biscuit scandals of Aotearoa

From changing recipes to the removal from shelves entirely, Stuff breaks down the biscuit scandals of New Zealand.

After Treasury said there would be "a conservative supply” of modest and moderately-priced biscuits available at a lock-up on the Crown accounts, Stuff undertook a thorough investigation into the biscuit scandals of the nation.

Girl Guides

In 2019, the immensely popular Girl Guides biscuits created a nationwide frenzy when they vanished from store shelves.

Sold in New Zealand for over six decades, the abrupt discontinuation of these beloved comfort treats left the entire country stunned. Outrage and disappointment spread like wildfire, fuelling a public outcry.

In a remarkable turn of events, the biscuits were granted a lifeline.

They reappeared in 2020 at Countdown, Fresh Choice and Super Value stores marking a notorious return.

Candy Squiggles

Outrage was felt by thousands around the country when the realisation that Griffin’s candy-flavoured Squiggle biscuits were no longer available in 2019 – is there a theme here?

Taking to social media the public begged Griffin’s to bring back the iconic biscuit.

“Please, please, PLEEEASE bring back the original squiggles with the pink and green clinkers in them,” one customer wrote.

In February 2023, the public plea was heard.

“New Zealand spoke and we listened. We’re thrilled to bring back a popular product that Kiwis have been craving,” Griffin's spokesperson Rachel Horrell said at the time.

Andy MacDonald / Taranaki Daily News By shrinking product sizes, companies can charge more without actually increasing prices.

Tim Tam shrinkflation

In 2022, Stuff uncovered that the beloved hot drink ‘bikkie’ was cutting customers short by 3 whole biscuits when their packaging became spaced out.

Arnott’s Original Tim Tams usually come in packs of 11 biscuits, but newer flavours like white chocolate and chewy caramel are now sold in packs of nine.

There is significantly more air between the biscuits and no difference in price – criminal.

This cost-saving manoeuvre allowed companies to charge the same amount while leaving consumers short of three delicious treats.

The subtle but impactful change has left loyal sweet treat snackers feeling cheated.

andy macdonald/Stuff Arnott's Tim Tams shrunk their packaging for the same price with consumers missing out on three whole biscuits.

Arnott’s Shapes

Arnott’s strike again but this time with the beloved Shape crackers – tear – by playing a dangerous game of changing recipes.

In 2016, Arnott’s bravely responded to feedback that consumers wanted more flavour, but this did not go down well when the changes were in place.

One customer wrote "I don't think Arnott's really thought this brain-melt of an idea through properly. As far as I'm concerned, this is a declaration of war."

"Just had the new BBQ shapes. Will not be buying any again. They are disgusting! Good for my diet, I guess, so thanks for helping with that!" another wrote.

"We constantly monitor consumer feedback. The new Shapes are a direct result of listening to customers who love our product as much as we do. We encourage Kiwis to give them a try,” an Arnott’s spokesperson said at the time.

It’s been eight years since the change, and it’s believed all is well for the Shapes lovers out there – despite some interesting new flavours.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Would you like some cracker with that cheese? Air New Zealand were called out for the insane cheese-to-cracker ratio that was spotted as an inflight snack option in 2015.

Air New Zealand cracker and cheese

In 2015, Air New Zealand was grilled over concerns it had miscalculated the ratio of cheese-to-cracker for one of its in-flight snack options when a customer took to Facebook to complain – this was followed up by 3000 ‘likes’.

At the time, Air New Zealand responded saying they appreciated the feedback and had passed the issue to its team to look into – as of 2023, there’s been no confirmation that the cheese-to-cracker ratio has improved.