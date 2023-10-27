The best sausage roll in New Zealand has been revealed

On the hunt for the best sausage roll in New Zealand.

The best sausage roll in New Zealand has been named on Friday – a flavourful pork pastry from a baker in Auckland’s Albany.

It was the filling made by baker Samraksmey So from Rosedale Bakery & Café that earned him gold at the 2023 Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll Competition.

“They got the seasoning right, the pastry was cooked well and had good colour,” said judge and Bakels’ boss Brent Kersel.

“The winning sausage roll was quite a different flavour to the second place. It had more of a pork flavour. I’m not sure what the actual meat combination mix was, but there was quite a noticeable difference between first and second,” he said.

The same bakery also won silver for their mince at cheese pie at the Bakels NZ Pie Awards back in August.

Stuff met the sausage roll judging team at NZ Bakels in Christchurch on Thursday – Bree Scott, James Owen, Steven Pedersen and Brent Kersel – to find out what they were after in a winner.

For all the four judges, the presentation of the sausage roll could be a “make or break” in their quest for the best.

”It’s got to be shiny, the pastry’s got to be flaky. It’s just got to be appetising. If you look at a sausage roll, and it looks appetising, generally it probably will be,” said Pedersen, the manager of Mauri NZ.

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff For all the four judges, the presentation of the sausage roll could be a “make or break” in their quest for the best.

For Owen, owner of Fat Bastards Pies in Invercargill, the pastry and the sausage filling should be very consistent when you cut into the sausage roll.

Adding to that, Lyttleton Bakery’s Scott said she focused on “good presentation” with her attention on the pastry, the filling, any mark of shrinkage, and good colouration.

When it comes to the pastry, Owen was more focused on having a “good leafy bake” while Scott was after a “nice buttery and flaky crust with an even colour”.

However, according to Brent Kersel, the pastry shouldn’t be “too flaky” either.

“Obviously, you got to have a good pastry to start with. Not too flaky, it just needs to have the right consistency,” Kersel said.

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff According to the managing director of NZ Bakel, Brent Kersel, the pastry shouldn’t be “too flaky” either.

“So it should be a little bit different to a puff pastry that sits on top of a pie.”

Pedersen said the best sausage roll shouldn’t “over-spice” the meat filling.

“I think the key thing about a traditional Kiwi sausage roll is that you have sort of a balanced flavour. It's not too spicy or too bland,” he described.

Although Pedersen personally prefers a beef-flavoured sausage roll, he said having a combination of meaty flavours would be the best way to achieve a perfect roll.

“You should have a combination of sausage meat and beef. That will give you the sort of texture and the flavour that you're looking for.”

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff David Yorwarth (left) showing judges, Steven Pedersen, James Owen and Bree Scott, one of the entries.

Kersel also mirrors Pedersen’s thoughts on not over seasoning the sausage filling. He prefers simple flavours which highlight the taste of the meat.

“You don’t want too much seasoning in there. You just want salt, pepper, and a bit of onion in there, so that they bring out the flavour of the meat,” he said.

A big no for both Kersel and Scott in taste wise would be “too much mixed herbs” in the filling.

The results

Gold: Rosedale Bakery & Café, Auckland

Silver: Sopheap Long Euro Patisserie, Auckland

Bronze: Lee Ing Fast & Fresh Bakery, Taupo