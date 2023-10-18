Iconic Auckland food truck, The White Lady, could run out of hot chips by the weekend

The White Lady food truck is a family business which has been operating in Auckland for 74 years.

An iconic Auckland late-night burger joint could be all out of hot chips by the end of Labour weekend amid ongoing potato shortages.

The White Lady, which has been feeding party-goers and shift workers in Auckland’s CBD for over 70 years, may have to go a few weeks without chips, unless a supplier can be found.

Max Washer, manager of The White Lady, said each week they would go through a few hundred kilograms of chips between their food truck, the brick and mortar store and event catering.

“We’ve used Mr Chips brand for 15 years because they’re locally owned and of amazing quality, but they told me due to a nation-wide bad crop and the flood followed by Cyclone Gabrielle, there were less Agria potatoes.”

Washer said potato shortages had been an issue for a couple of years but they’d managed to get through it so far.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The White Lady food truck has been an Auckland icon since the 1940s, but is now stuck in a licensing battle with Auckland Council.

“We’ve been told there will be no more Agria potato chips until January, but we can use the all-purpose Nadine potatoes, but these are out of supply for a couple of weeks.

“I’ve called around all my contacts trying to find some chips until then but have had no luck and if I’m unable to get more chips or potatoes we’re likely to run out on Friday or Saturday night.”

The White Lady is open 24 hours on the weekend, making it a popular final stop for those on a boozy night out in the CBD.

As a last resort, Washer said he was hoping to get an alternate supply from overseas but was “trying all he could” to get some local spuds.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A burger at The White Lady food truck, ready to be served.

“I’ve even thought about going to a market and buying potatoes so we can make the chips ourselves.

“People love the classic combination of a burger and chips and it’s a big hit for us over the weekends.”

Washer said he hoped it wouldn’t come to serving the last hot chips over the weekend, but he would have to see.

Mr Chips did not respond to Stuff’s request for comment on the potential shortage.