'You don’t want to be stingy with your whitebait': How to cook a Southland delicacy

Learn how to cook a whitebait pattie with chef Daniel Reece of Ziff's Cafe and Bar in Otatara, Invercargill.

Whitebait. The word evokes memories of sunny days spent on riverbanks, nets set against the river flow as it meanders towards the sea, and a pattie cooked on the barbecue and slapped between slices of bread.

It’s a delicacy in the deep south, and it has an added mystique because sometimes it’s hard to come by.

The whitebait season runs from September 1 to October 30 each year, but it can be hit and miss. Some years produce legendary catches; other years, whitebaiters hardly catch enough for a single pattie (or fritter, depending on where in New Zealand you are).

To find out how to cook whitebait, we’re at Ziff’s, a cafe and bar at Otatara, near Invercargill, where the salt air from Ōreti Beach is a reminder of Southland’s bountiful seafood.

This season has been a good one by all accounts, and chef Daniel Reece is in his element, cooking up fresh whitebait patties.

“It’s the best dish we do, in my opinion,” he says of the chef’s special.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Chef’s special: Daniel Reece serves up a whitebait dish at Ziff’s Cafe and Bar in Otatara.

“It’s hugely popular, people love it and, because you can’t always get it, it feels like a bit of a treat I guess.’’

On Labour Day he cooked between 30 and 40 patties, which each have about 100g of whitebait in them.

“You don’t want to be stingy with your whitebait – it’s not good if you order it and there’s more egg than fish,” he says.

He hasn’t counted up how much he would have cooked during the season. “A lot,’’ he says.

Just like that other southern delicacy, the cheese roll, there are various theories on how whitebait should be cooked.

Egg or just egg white? Cream? Flour? Salad? A squirt of lemon juice, even?

Reece likes to keep it simple.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The whitebait was caught in the river nearby a day earlier and snap frozen.

“The whitebait needs to be the hero of the dish,” he said.

“Salt, pepper and an egg, between two pieces of lightly buttered white bread that can’t be any more than a day old.”

The whitebait has been snap frozen on the day it was caught so it stays fresh.

“You don’t want to leave it sitting around at all. It’s either cook it as you catch it or freeze it – even if it’s just for a day or two, like this stuff. It doesn’t do well sitting in a fridge.”

Whitebait is the only fish species in New Zealand allowed to be sold by recreational fishers – if you can catch it, you can sell it. Fishing for the delicacy is only allowed in tidal waters, and there are different regulations on the West Coast, where a sustainable fishery project aims to enhance whitebait habitats.

Reece likes to use a whole egg so the yolk adds a bit of fat – and it should be at room temperature.

A quick whisk in the bowl and he adds the whitebait, which was caught in the river “just down the road, a day ago”, to the beaten egg, plus a pinch of salt and pepper.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Chef Daniel Reece scoffs a fresh whitebait pattie.

We don’t even make the standard jokes about gutting the tiny grey fish or chopping their heads off.

It’s fried on the hot plate, flipped twice and slipped between two pieces of toast-sliced white bread spread lightly with garlic butter.

In a move that could be controversial among whitebait aficionados, he adds locally grown mesclun salad, a light vinaigrette and some microgreens – but we are in a restaurant, after all.

Then a squirt of lemon juice, and that’s it.

“Less is always more,” Reece says.

“You don’t want to mask the flavour of the whitebait.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The bread should be no more than a day old, chef Daniel Reece says.

Reece grew up in Southland and has returned after stints cooking in Australia and Asia.

He’s loving getting back into cooking Southland seafood.

“A big part of the Southland culture is to get the whitebait net out, or to go down to the beach and go floundering or collect mussels. I used to do that with my dad all the time growing up here,” he says.

“We’re really lucky that it's all on our doorstep. The green-lipped mussels here in Southland are some of the best in the world.”

While the Department of Conservation has shortened the season in recent years to halt the decline of the species, one day soon there might not be a whitebait season, and we may be able to buy it in supermarkets.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff All you need is whitebait, an egg, salt and pepper and fresh bread, chef Daniel Reece says. (File photo)

A land-based commercial whitebait farm at Bluff began operating late last year with the aim of providing whitebait commercially and sustainably year-round.

Project manager Paul Decker said research identified the giant kōkopu as the only commercially viable species and the farm had subsequently built up a resource of 50,000 breeding adults.

Whitebait are the juveniles of six species of fish. Five of these are migratory galaxiids: inanga, banded kōkopu, giant kōkopu, kōaro and shortjaw kōkopu. The sixth species is common smelt.

”We’re really excited to lead the way with farmed whitebait that will provide a year-round supply of whitebait to consumers, reduce the pressure on wild fishing stocks, be able to supply fish for restoration projects, and provide new jobs for the local community,’’ Decker said.

That might mean Reece will one day be cooking Southland’s favourite tiny translucent fish all year around.