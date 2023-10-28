Auckland bakery sausage roll sales increase by 400% after big win

Samraksmey So from the Rosedale Bakery and Cafe has won gold at the 2023 Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll Competition.

It’s a long way to the top if you want a sausage roll.

But with hard work and late nights spent in the kitchen perfecting recipes, you’ll get there, says the Auckland baker behind the pastry which took out gold at the 2023 Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll Competition.

“I’m feeling proud of myself,” said Rosedale Bakery and Cafe owner and baker Samraksmey So.

So’s sausage roll had perfect seasoning, well-cooked pastry and had a good colour to it, according to judge and Bakels’ boss Brent Kersel.

So and wife Sothdalika Sao opened their bakery in 2020, after So spent a year perfecting his craft at his brother-in-law’s Dairy Flat Bakery.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Beef, pork, lamb, onion, cheese and shiny, not-too-flaky pastry are key to making a good sausage roll, So said.

The secret behind his prized sausage roll was to have the filling and pastry complement each other, with a combination of meats (pork, beef, lamb) with cheese and onion.

A good pastry has a shine to it and isn’t too flaky, he added.

It’s not So’s first success. In August, his mince and cheese pie was awarded silver at the Bakels New Zealand Pie Awards.

After his win was announced on television on Friday morning, locals flocked to get their hands on his winning sausage roll.

But some would leave empty-handed after the bakery completely ran out after 500 sales – 400% more than what they’d sell on a typical day – despite desperate attempts by So to get more meat from his butcher and borrowing 30kg from his brother-in-law.

Iain McGregor/STUFF On the hunt for the best sausage roll in New Zealand.

The customers kept on coming on Saturday, with many stopping to have their photo taken outside the now-famous bakery.

So, aged 30, worked overnight to perfect his entry to the competition. The endeavour included a 2am visit from the fire brigade after he accidentally set off the smoke alarms.

Asked what advice he would give to up-and-coming bakers, So said they needed to be strong and work hard – there’s no sitting down while working in a bakery.

“Baking is not easy, it’s a very busy life.”

“Keep fighting.”