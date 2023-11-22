The five couples 'accidentally' bought a classic country pub in Taranaki

Five couples have jointly bought the Urenui Hotel in Taranaki.

Five Taranaki couples have put their beer money where their mouth is and bought the tiny rural pub they often joked about taking over.

The Urenui Hotel, a classic Kiwi pub in a small coastal town 20 minutes drive north of New Plymouth, came on the market in September.

The group of friends, made up of Lucy and Cranleigh “Mouse” Peterson, Papatu “Pup” and Kayla Simpson, Stephen “Horty” and Carla Houghton, Justine and Tommo Evans, and Carissa and Geordie Parker often talked over their pints about buying the place.

In their day jobs the group is a mix of shearers, nurses, teachers, business owners, oil and gas workers and between them, they have 11 children. They reckoned if they had the reins, they could turn the pub into a summer destination.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Five Taranaki couples have bought the Urenui Hotel, north of New Plymouth. They’ve taken annual leave from their day jobs to renovate the classic pub, with plans to open in mid-December.

And so they put in an offer and days later the pub, with a 2022 council valuation of $1.44 million, was theirs.

“We didn’t think it would get accepted,” Lucy Peterson said.

“We were like ‘did we just accidentally buy a pub?’,” Kayla Simpson added.

No one in the group wanted to disclose exactly how much the venture has cost them, except that it was “in the millions”.

Once they got the keys on November 13, they immediately set to work modernising a bar that, with teal-painted walls, worn carpet, a massive coastal mural behind the bar, antique light fittings, and 1970s furniture, felt like a step back in time.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They’ve given themselves four weeks to transform the place.

It won’t stay that way for long. The friends, who are mostly local and go by nicknames even on their business cards, have taken annual leave to get stuck into the renovations.

It’s not all plain sailing. They get into “fights” each day trying to make renovation decisions, they said. On Monday the “fight” was about some missing lights.

“Does anyone know where they are, because I haven't touched them,” Horty asked.

Nobody put their hand up.

They’ve registered their business name as MUGA – Make Urenui Great Again.

They said it’s not because they think there’s anything wrong with the town, but because they think it has been missing a community hub.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They wouldn’t disclose exactly how much it cost but said it was in the “millions”.

“We envisage it being like Butler’s Reef in Oakura,” Lucy said.

Butler’s Reef in Oakura, 10 minutes south of New Plymouth, is famous for its garden bar and summer gigs.

It draws in big crowds to see Kiwi classics like Kora, Katchafire, and Dave Dobbyn.

It also has new owners who took over earlier this year.

Like Oakura, Urenui is a holiday destination.

Over summer its population of 426 grows by thousands as families flock to their baches and camping sites by the beach.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The friend group had always joked about buying the pub but decided to make it a reality.

Should renovations go to plan, they intend to reopen for business on Friday, December 15.

“The community are dangerously excited,” Mouse said.

“We want to bring the town back together. We’re all community minded.”

The group had put a call-out on their Facebook page for volunteers to come and help with the clean-up and renovations and had been overwhelmed by the response.

On average, they had 30 people turn up per day to chip in, or drop off lunch or baking, they said.

None of the new owners intend to work in the pub, and they plan to employ a manager to run the pub and restaurant.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They have big plans in place at the pub for summer.

The biggest learning curve has been the amount of paperwork required and getting up to speed with the hospitality industry as none of them had experience in it.

“We’ve had to make a few calls to people we know in the business,” Lucy said.

The group have no regrets about taking a leap into the hospitality industry.

In fact, they get more excited every day about what it’s going to be like.

“The vibe is key,” Lucy said.

“We’ve got heaps of cool ideas for the summer to bring the community in.”