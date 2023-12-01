A bizarre letter, an email and a phone call: The mystery of the K road restaurant

The airy, industrial-chic eatery which features Italian cuisine, home-made pastas, cocktails and wine, was an instant hit when it popped up in 2017.

A group booking ready to dine on the popular handmade pasta at Cotto had to change plans at the last minute when they learnt the trendy eatery had shut up shop suddenly.

Sarah Templeton​​ and her partner had made a booking in one of the venue’s “private rooms” for 25 people at the start of October.

But with mates due to fly in, and just days till their dinner, she was informed they would have to make other plans.

Jess Page​ had the same problem this party season – when she learnt four hours before her big event that Cotto couldn't take them. So what's going on at Cotto?

Sarah Templeton​ was looking forward to receiving birthday guests on December 2 with one even flying in from the South Island, planning on attending the couple's joint 30th celebrations.

“It's our 30th this month, and we booked in for a long lunch with all of our friends. We wanted to get in really early because it's Christmas party season,” Templeton said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Since its inception, the venue has been the go-to location for birthday celebrations, anniversaries, and group functions.

The booking went through, and the couple continued their planning for the celebrations but, on Monday, they were “shocked” to receive an email saying the restaurant was unable to honour the booking.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be able to operate & honour your booking this week,” the letter supplied to Stuff said.

“The owner is doing everything to get us back up and running ASAP. . . We sincerely apologise for the sudden closure of the venue. We hope to have this situation rectified ASAP.”

After a brief meltdown, Templeton responded explaining she had a guest flying in to Auckland for the special occasion in just a matter of days.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cotto Restaurant on Karangahape Road in Auckland says it’s temporarily closed on Google maps and has signs on their doors saying they “are unable to open tonight”.

“They gave us just four days' notice. It was so last minute.”

She then received a phone call from the company's venue and events manager, who was tasked with calling those who had bookings to inform them of the cancellations.

“We love Cotto and we're really gutted. But, I count myself pretty lucky because I was able to find another venue very last minute,” Templeton said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The popular Karangahape Rd establishment has long been a fan favourite for Aucklanders.

Nadia Coobes, the company's venue and events manager, told Stuff on Friday the venue is undergoing a “change in ownership process” and the restaurant would be temporarily closed.

“We're working on reopening as soon as we possibly can, but it won't be any time within the next two weeks at least,” she said.

Jess Page​ an event manager, had made a booking for 22 people on behalf of a client throwing a Christmas party.

“Everything went through fine. We sorted the menu, the drinks and everything.”

Then last Thursday, just four hours before the event was supposed to begin, she received an email saying her booking had also been cancelled.

“By the time I got the email, it was way too late to find an alternative place for my client. We had to postpone and, thankfully, found somewhere else to go.”

Page said she was “really surprised” she wasn’t given the heads-up sooner and had heard of others with bookings in the coming weeks who hadn’t been informed yet.

“Maybe they're hoping they will be able to reopen by then. It's so sad because I love that place.”