Suzy Amis Cameron on why she and husband James have put down roots in New Zealand

Suzy Amis Cameron advocates swapping out one meal per day to a plant-based one everyday for a year to move the needle on climate change.

Even on a fine clear day, the hills around Lake Pounui have a raw, brooding quality. Barren and sun-baked during Wairarapa’s hot, dry summers, they can then seem bleak and inhospitable at wintertime, swept by southerlies and lashing rain.

The nearest town, Featherston, is more than 30 kilometres away. Wellington is on the other side of the unforgiving Remutaka Ranges. On a very bad day, vicious winds have been known to push cars off the road; other times, the road has to be closed for constant repairs needed to fix the damage done by a steady stream of logging trucks.

It seems a million miles from Hollywood. Yet this is the place film-maker James Cameron – famous for blockbusters including Titanic, and Avatar – and his environmentalist wife Suzy Amis Cameron feel most at home.

Just weeks ago, they cut one of their last remaining ties with the United States, selling their Malibu home. Like many other families, Covid made the Camerons re-evaluate their priorities. They decided there would be no more shuttling between New Zealand and the US. New Zealand – including this remote part of Wairarapa – would be their full time home.

Between the farm and the house they rent in Wellington, they have built a life filled with children, friends, dogs, a cat – even a pet pig, a rescued runt the kids bought home one day. “With Covid, it just really made us laser focused,” says Amis Cameron. “How do I want to spend my time, where do I want to spend my time, with whom do I want to spend my time?”

She remembers her first experience of the full force of nature here. The family had only recently settled into the property, now a sprawling 1500-hectare organic vegetable farm. “The first time I saw a southerly come in, I was up in our kitchen, the children were out with our friend on the quads and I saw this huge dark wall of clouds come in,” says Amis Cameron

“It came in so fast. I’m on the walkie-talkie screaming ‘Charlie, bring the kids back’. Then it started raining. Horizontally,” she laughs. After years in California and its endless summers, she loves the raw shock of the weather here. “I think that’s why the people here are so alive.”

Tourism NZ “There’s something here. We have trees here that just give off this unbelievable energy. It’s just alive; everything is very, very much alive,” Amis Cameron, pictured here with husband James, says.

Her most treasured, joyous days in New Zealand are spent here at the farm; “Jim will usually drive the kids down to the lake, and they’re all down there playing in the lake, the dogs are there, and I just take a really long way down there and hang out with the family, then Jim takes them back up in the car and I just meander around and walk back, in a meditative space.”

The only other place she gets that feeling is the family farm in Oklahoma, where she grew up, says Amis Cameron. “There’s something here. We have trees here that just give off this unbelievable energy. It’s just alive; everything is very, very much alive.”

Farm life: brassicas and New Year’s bashes

Amis Cameron is fizzing when she arrives for our meeting at the farm. We’ve just completed a tour of the property with farm manager Abe, who took over from his father after a few years under his tutorship. Amis Cameron has been on the phone to a contact about a new organics venture – “I can’t talk about it yet, but it’s very exciting”. The tour has taken us past citrus groves, pockets of flowering trees, and a food forest, designed around the principles of permaculture, which is effectively replicating the way nature might do it. The forest is home to about 2000 trees, a mix of stone fruit, including peaches, nectarines, plums and apples, also almonds, mushrooms and more citrus. It’s a land of plenty, a mini-Pandora, the mythical land of the Avatar series.

Elsewhere, are kahikatea and stands of native bush. The Camerons are turning part of the farm over to the Tonganui corridor, a plan to establish a functioning native forest, alongside farmland, stretching from the Aorangi Forest Park to the foothills of the Remutaka Ranges.

Sheep and cattle graze the paddocks, which might look idyllic, but the Camerons copped some flak for that a couple of years ago, after launching a campaign for New Zealand to go plant-based. There were grumbles about walking the talk. But, says Abe, the livestock are purely practical. Grazing is still the best way to regenerate pasture. None of the livestock belong to the farm – they go back to their owners after the land is grazed.

Ross Giblin The Camerons are turning part of the farm over to the Tonganui corridor, a plan to establish a functioning native forest, alongside farmland, stretching from the Aorangi Forest Park to the foothills of the Remutaka Ranges.

There are numerous buildings dotted around the place – a colonial cottage, which has become the children’s retreat, the original homestead, now a guest house, and the barn, where every year – except for last year – the Camerons’ friends, family, and neighbours gather for a New Year’s Eve knees-up. The family home is perched high on the hill above. Nearby, a house formerly owned by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy has been turned into James Cameron’s working space.

Reddy was one of Amis Cameron’s first friends in New Zealand. The two used to walk the hills above Lake Pounui together before the Governor-General and her husband sold up to move to nearby Greytown. Across the road from the main house is where the powerhouse operation of the farm is based. Field after field of brassica – a riot of greens and reds, kale, chard, broccoli, cauliflower, and red and green cabbages. In the near decade since they arrived here, the Camerons have become New Zealand’s organic brassica kings, but only after a lot of trial and error.

They’ve tried other crops and sidelines, including soaps, oils, honey, different types of produce, even a whole food cafe in Greytown that had a fanatical fan base but never made enough money to be profitable.

Amis Cameron thinks it was probably ahead of its time, launching it eight years ago, before the plant-based revolution. If they relaunch it – which they may – it will be in a bigger population centre.

But the thing that trumped everything was brassica. Cameron Family Farms is now the biggest producer of organic brassica in New Zealand. The new venture Amis Cameron was fizzing about is related to their brassica operation. She says the marketing side of the business – brainstorming new ideas – is what thrills her most about their work in New Zealand.

A former actor, and model – she acted in a host of films, including Titanic – and her new life farming brassicas seems a long way from the glamour of film sets and photo shoots. But Amis Cameron doesn’t see it that way. It might seem like a cliché, but she’s driven to make a difference. “When you think about being able to do something that will not only help the environment, but that will help people’s health, build soil, use less water, cut down on your carbon footprint – that’s exciting. That’s what excites us, excites me.”

Caroline McCredie New Zealand is the place film-maker James Cameron – famous for blockbusters including Titanic, and Avatar – and his environmentalist wife Suzy Amis Cameron feel most at home.

Originally a dairy farm, the property has been transformed into a living, breathing laboratory for organic farming. It’s not just a place where the Camerons are giving life to their dream of a plant-based existence. It’s where they also hope to be trailblazers, showing that it is possible to make a lucrative living out of it.

Speaking to Stuff ahead of our visit, James Cameron freely admits they have the money to take risks other farmers can’t. But that’s also the best reason for doing what they do. “It allows us to take chances and do agronomy experimentation. We’ve tried a lot of things over the past few years, a lot don’t work. Some do. We’re consolidating a lot of knowledge.”

That knowledge will be shared with other farmers, over the fence style. “I’m not sure too many people would want to take that kind of risk if they were wanting to survive and put clothes on their kids’ backs.” Amis Cameron adds: “But if we can do it, and prove it is in fact viable and lucrative, then it offers other farmers a chance [to follow].”

They’re not there yet, but that day is getting closer. Producing value-added organics, at scale, rather than just sending them off to wholesalers, is the holy grail. Showing Kiwi farmers that there are lucrative alternatives to dairy is the end goal. It’s a tall order in a country built on the wealth of dairy and its rivers of white gold.

Cameron’s love for NZ goes back decades

The Camerons buying the farm in 2012 caused a flurry at the time as naysayers questioned whether the Hollywood power couple were serious about making a go of it as a working farm.

There was also latent hostility towards rich foreigners buying New Zealand farm land and pricing Kiwis out of the market and scepticism that deep pockets had become a shortcut to New Zealand residency. But nearly a decade on, the Camerons have proved their critics wrong. They’re currently on a pathway to citizenship, clocking up the required number of days spent in New Zealand.

Work on Cameron’s Avatar films is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to New Zealand. He has tirelessly lobbied the movie studios to bring more work here. And both are passionate ambassadors for New Zealand. Sometimes, that passion is moving – when recently honoured as friends of New Zealand, they delivered an emotional love letter to the country and its people. But their passion has also ruffled feathers. They have decried the environmental damage from dairying, taken the country to task for failing to live up to its clean, green image, and pushed their vision for a meat-free, dairy-free world.

n/a James Cameron and partner Suzy Amis Cameron want to invest in plant-based versions of meat and dairy products.

Amis Cameron says her husband’s love for New Zealand goes back decades. In fact, when they met, he told her they would be living in New Zealand one day after a visit in his younger days turned into a long-standing love affair. But for her, the romance started the day she checked into an Air New Zealand flight, harried like any mum, trying to cope with the baggage, and their three small children. She was flying to meet her husband, who was already here. The welcoming way in which the Air New Zealand stewards greeted her and helped her on board, felt like coming home.

“They just couldn’t have been more lovely. It started with that and once we were here it just felt right. Everything about it, everywhere we went. It was the mindset of the people, how much Kiwis care about each other, and care so much about their country. There’s a pride that you just don’t see in the same way anywhere else, and I’ve travelled all over the world.”

She also sees it in her son, and the gaggle of teenage boys who fill their house in Wellington every weekend.

“They’re always talking about how proud they are; there’s respect for one another, respect for their land. And if someone isn’t being respectful, someone calls them out.” But it was seeing how Kiwis responded to the pandemic that convinced the couple they were making the right move. It was a response grounded in a feeling of collective responsibility, and caring about your neighbour, they say.

“I’m talking about an innate value system that individuals bring to it; I’d love to know where it comes from,” says Cameron. “I would like to think that everyone here will fight to preserve that against the attenuation or the degradation of that value system; it was the thing we wanted to teach our kids, but it was so hard to teach in Los Angeles. But here, all their peers have it and feel it, and they now turn around and check us [on it].”

The next phase

Back in the barn, Amis Cameron is sitting in a chair, legs tucked underneath her, talking about the next phase of her New Zealand life now they’ve made the decision to live here full time.

Apart from the organics operation, she has been setting up meetings around the country, “getting my feet on the ground here” and sounding people out on implementing her signature programme, OMD, or One Meal a Day. Amis Cameron first introduced the OMD programme to the MUSE school she launched with her sister in California in 2005. The school is 100 per cent solar-powered, zero waste and 100 per cent organic.

OMD was a way of showing the children, and their parents, how anyone could make a difference even with small changes, just by swapping out one meal a day with plant-based food, she says.

“Just one person swapping out one of their meals a day to a plant-based meal will save 737,000 litres a year of water and the carbon equivalent of driving from the tip of the South Island to the tip of the North Island three and a half times.

“It’s such a simple, elegant solution to be able to move the needle on climate change”.

The concept has since grown and inspired a book by Amis Cameron – OMD. The epiphany, she says, was seeing the vegan advocacy film, Forks over Knives, which changed both their lives. The film advocates a low-fat, whole foods, vegan diet to reverse chronic diseases. “I thought I was feeding the family the best way possible; we had grass-fed meat, free-range chicken, cage-free eggs, organic dairy; and we were doing the exact thing at the school. Then we watched Forks Over Knives. I felt so betrayed, because growing up in Oklahoma, we had cows, we had pigs, my mum was constantly telling us to drink our milk and eat our cheese, so we could be healthy, and it was all down to advertising.”

Ross Giblin “I think like any parent if your child is happy, mum and dad have a happy heart. It’s been remarkable and wonderful watching them get their footing here and get friends and talk about their life here.”

That was when she decided how she could help was by giving people hope that they could make a difference.

“I mean, you’ve met Jim, he’s kind of got a doomsday point of view. When I first met him 25 years ago, it was the first time I took him to Oklahoma to meet my parents, and we were out on a walk and

I said something about how “I hope”. And he just said ‘I hate that word. Hope is not a strategy’.”

But after watching Forks over Knives, Cameron told his wife “for the first time in my life I have hope”.

“He said the more people we can inspire to eat plant-based, the more we can move the needle on climate change. I still get goosebumps. It was that moment I knew I wanted to create content, whether it was books or documentaries or infographics or whatever it might be. It all revolved around education, for people to understand what that piece of cheese, or chicken, or glass of milk actually means.”

Later this year, Amis Cameron will head back to the US to help settle her 20-year-old son into college. It may be a sign of things to come. As the rest of their children get older, the time might arrive when they want to spread their wings. But Amis Cameron isn’t fazed.

“I think like any parent if your child is happy, mum and dad have a happy heart. It’s been remarkable and wonderful watching them get their footing here and get friends and talk about their life here.”

When she told her youngest recently she was heading back to the US and asked if she wanted to come, her daughter paused, and asked how long she would be gone, then replied: “Nah, that’s all right, I’ll just stay here”. “They love it here. They have their footing and their friends here.”