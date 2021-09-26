100 Iconic Eats: The plates and people leading Auckland's culinary scene

Restaurant owner Ganesh Raj is leading the 100 Iconic Eats campaign, which sees the public select their favourite dishes in Auckland.

Aucklanders were champing at the bit for takeaways as the city moved down to alert level 3 this week, with long lines outside popular fast-food restaurants.

And it’s not just greasy burger joints that are turning a fast trade. Many of Auckland’s iconic restaurants, such as Peter Gordon’s Homeland in the Viaduct, are offering takeaway meals.

It’s fitting, then, that the descending of alert levels coincides with the closing of nominations for 2021’s Iconic Eats in Auckland list.

The annual list, a sprawling guide to some of the finest dishes in town, provides plenty of inspiration for a post-lockdown feast. It’s also a great way to find and support local businesses.

“It’s incredible just how many family-run restaurants we have in Auckland that are really world-class,” says self-confessed gastronome Kerrie McGirr.

“There is an exceptional food scene here that people need to get out and enjoy in whatever way they can, when they can. If they don’t, these restaurants might not survive.”

Last year, McGirr’s favourite dishes won the inaugural 100 Iconic Eats competition.

Auckland Unlimited The Fried Oyster Brioche McMuffin from Saint Alice was a top contender in 2020.

She submitted them following a public call-out by Auckland Unlimited, requesting nominations for the city’s most beloved meals.

The prize? A voucher book, brimming with tickets to sample each and every plate listed.

Embarking on an adventure to scoff 100 dishes found in all corners of Auckland would prove to be no easy feat: McGirr still had 30 to go when the city was thrust into lockdown over a month ago.

She didn’t need to hit the full century, however, to appreciate that most of Auckland’s unforgettable fare comes from unassuming eateries and family-run spots hidden in the city’s nooks and cracks.

“One of the biggest surprises for me was going to this place in Glen Eden,” McGirr recalls.

“It was a Mexican restaurant in the most unlikely place, tucked in a modest building behind a thrift store.”

The restaurant was run by a Mexican family that was “passionate about food” and curated unforgettable delicious and authentic dishes.

Auckland Unlimited The Lamingtons at Sugar Cafe at Chelsea Bay were also nominated for the 100 Iconic Eats competition in 2020.

McGirr goes on to describe how some of the best chocolate cupcakes she has ever tasted were from an unassuming bakery in Sandringham, and how breakfast in a quaint Onehunga cafe had her rethinking her opinions on vegetarian fare.

McGirr especially remembers the restaurants that went the extra mile to make diners feel welcome. She says one restaurant owner waited at the doors to offer guests biscuits as they left, and chivalrous waitstaff at another venue heightened an already tremendous affair involving a delectable seafood platter.

“It is the story behind the dishes that makes them all particularly memorable,” she says, describing how it was her personal ‘story’ that helped her win these gastronomical encounters in the first place.

Last year, it was her nomination of Federal Delicatessen’s celebrated Toasted Reuben that won over the judges. McGirr had studied in the United States as a teenager and, living with a host family who hailed from New York, had been introduced to the deli culture synonymous with the Big Apple.

Supplied Kerrie McGirr, winner of the 2020 Iconic Eats competition in Auckland.

“I had these amazing sandwiches when I was there, but when I came back to New Zealand there wasn’t anything like that available.”

Stumbling across Federal Street’s Fed Deli decades later and tucking into their Reuben “was like being 17 again”. She was transported back to the States, surrounded by distant loved ones.

“It was the most incredible sandwich ever. It reminded me of my host family; I could have cried.”

Another nomination of McGirr’s had been a humble lamb and cheese savoury unearthed at Ben Bayly’s Ahi restaurant in Commercial Bay.

Auckland Unlimited Ahi's lamb and cheese savouries were nominated by Kerrie McGirr in 2020.

It’s the only bite she has ever eaten that has come close to rivalling her nana’s famed savouries, known for being “first class on the west coast”.

She describes her experiences of sitting alone at the food pass in Ahi, chatting to the chefs, indulging on an “elevated, and traditional yet modern” treat.

“It’s the story that’s really important here,” says Ganesh Raj, owner of The Tasting Shed and a key figure leading the Iconic Eats campaign. “If you want people to connect to a dish there needs to be that human connection at its centre.”

Raj mentions some of his favourite meals that he hopes will make the cut this year: an octopus bibimpap, cooked by a Korean husband-and-wife team at a simple hole-in-the-wall restaurant; a Masala dosa from a Mt Albert Indian joint that transported him back to his childhood, and spinach Oshinko pickles, a recipe passed through generations to wind up at a central Auckland Japanese bar.

Supplied Ganesh Raj, owner of restaurant The Tasting Shed, is a key figure leading the Iconic Eats campaign.

“There are all these people and stories at the heart of these dishes, and that’s what makes them so special,” says Raj. “It’s more than just the food.”

It’s taken a heroic army of waiters, front-of-house staff, head chefs and cooks to keep Auckland’s food scene humming as the city faces the uncertainty of Covid-19.

Since March last year, kitchens of all kinds have had to endure a confusing crossfire of changing restrictions. Many had to jettison large amounts of stock when Auckland was plunged back into alert level 4 last month.

Now that Auckland is descending alert levels, it’s the perfect time to get behind the City of Sails’ culinary figures – from food truck owners to farmers’ markets. Hidden cafes and eateries can be called upon for takeaway services, and family-run restaurants should become coveted restaurants once Auckland arrives at level 2.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of making a beeline for big-name fast-food restaurants when we’re able, but we suggest checking out local eateries that have made a lasting impression, rather than flocking to the golden arches.

Your taste buds will thank you for it.

Nominations for the 2021 Iconic Eats list have closed, and the winners will be revealed later in the year.