Pavs and preserves: The Kiwi chef changing the way the UK cooks

Kylee Newton is on a one-woman crusade to educate the rest of the world that pavlova is not merely meringue topped with cream and fruit.

“I just feel like people are getting it wrong, and it's getting a bit bastardised you know. I've even had debates on people's Instagrams about this, which have sometimes ended in my comments being taken down! I’m like, I’m an Antipodean, I know what this is supposed to be, and you’re making out like it’s a meringue. And it’s no mere meringue!” she laughs, speaking to me via Zoom from the London apartment she and husband Mark are currently flat- and cat-sitting from (more on that in a moment).

“Yeah, it's all very controversial, but I feel like people here in the UK think that pavlovas are just meringues, which are chewy on the inside. A pav should be soft and billowing in the middle and crunchy on the outside, in my opinion. And I see all these people putting recipes up of ‘layered pavlova’, and I'm like, it's not a pavlova!”

She’s hoping the pav recipe in her new cookbook, The Modern Preserver’s Kitchen, will help set the record straight. “It should be melt-in-your-mouth soft with a gentle bite to the surface, much like the Russian ballerina it was named after,” the page reads.

I don’t have the heart to wonder aloud if it might open a whole different debate closer to home for the Taranaki-born foodie, as her (admittedly gorgeous-looking) recipe suggests swapping out our classic fresh berry and kiwifruit toppings for marmalade (!) and dressing it “with dehydrated fruits or vegetables and toasted nuts”.

But local readers should be appeased and pleased to see plenty of Antipodean quirks and nods to local cuisine dotted throughout Newton’s second tome, from “New Zealand-style” sweetcorn fritters and her beloved nan’s scone recipe to a “Kiwi burger” complete with fried egg and pickled beetroot.

Her first book, The Modern Preserver, released in 2015, covered all things pickled, preserved, and fermented. The Modern Preserver’s Kitchen expands on this, shifting more from recipes for jams and chutneys (though there are still plenty in there) to how to deliciously utilise said preserves within your meals.

While Newton may be less familiar to New Zealanders, in the UK she’s something of a household name when it comes to all things preserving. Launched nearly eight years ago, Newton & Pott, her own brand of handmade chutneys and jams in outside-the-ordinary flavour combinations (think tamarillo and feijoa chutneys and rose and raspberry, pear and lavender or strawberry and Pimm’s jams), made her a darling of the London food scene.

Jars flew off the shelves of her weekly stall at the famous Borough Markets as well as from fancy delis all over the city and posh nosh shops in the likes of Harrods and Selfridges, and were utilised in dishes at many of the UK’s top cafes and pubs.

The Modern Preserver has had the same level of popularity and success, and while Newton’s far too modest to say it outright, the book has undoubtedly played a part in the renaissance of preserving’s popularity in the UK in recent years.

“I definitely feel like chefs here are more interested in preserving and you see it a lot more, especially the pickling and the fermentation side in the menus of some of the great restaurants here,” she says.

“There's a fabulous restaurant up in Scotland, The Little Chartroom, with a woman called Roberta Hall, she's an amazing chef and she always champions my books. She got asked what her go-to book as a chef was, that she always goes back to for referencing, and she said The Modern Preserver.”

Laura Edwards Newton's first book has undoubtedly played a part in the renaissance of preserving’s popularity in the UK in recent years.

Having sold steadily for the past six years, Newton says the last 18 months have seen a surge of fresh interest in her first book, with the global change in lifestyle since Covid’s arrival sparking a renewed focus on preserving.

“I don't know if this is something to write about, but when the royalties came through after the lockdown, I got bigger royalties than I got from my advance for it. I mean it was a very small advance for the book,” she says with a chuckle, “but through lockdown, everyone's been buying the book, which is great”.

“People are in their gardens, they're in their allotments, they're getting back to nature. And it is really what preserving it's about, you know, using up the glut, making the most of what’s available. So yeah, I feel like preserving has had a renaissance in the last 10 years anyway, definitely since my first book came out, and that was six years ago. I was trying to make preserving less ‘Women's Institute’, trying to put it into a contemporary kind of discourse.”

The Modern Preserver’s Kitchen is the natural next step, addressing the issue of what to actually do with your preserves once you’ve got them.

“If you’ve come this far, you’ve probably already made your own preserves, or just love preserves and collect many, but now may have the dilemma of surplus jars of things,” Newton writes in the book’s intro. “You can only gift so many, and with modern fridges and freezers, we take our food’s endurance for granted and let it sit, only to buy more. I call this the ‘condiment ghost-town’. Every time you look in your fridge and you see a condiment ghost-town growing, you can refer to these recipes for fresh ideas. But also, when you bring home a new condiment and are at a loss for ideas on how to eat it, these pages should help.”

Newton tells me The Modern Preserver’s Kitchen “is the book that I've kind of always wanted to write, because it’s a book about how to use preserves in everyday meals”.

Laura Edwards The Modern Preserver’s Kitchen addresses the issue of what to actually do with your preserves once you’ve got them.

“Because when I was running Newton & Pott, and I had a market stall and even online people just asked me all the time – ‘Okay, now what do I do with it?’ So this book is more around what to do with it. So there's not a big focus on the recipes for making the actual preserves – there are some, and I do go through a lot of process because process is always important with preserving – but the focus is more on making preserving even more sustainable by using up that condiment ghost-town.”

She talks frequently about sustainability in the new book. “For me, preserving is sustainable cooking at its best. It makes the most of each season’s offering, giving longevity and creating a type of edible time capsule. All of this is good for the planet, which is one of the main reasons I’m so attracted to the process. Reducing waste and making the most of the seasons are at the heart of my moral compass, as pagan as that sounds…”

“I grew up in New Zealand in the late 70s and 80s. From a young age, the idea of being a ‘Tidy Kiwi’ was drummed into me, thanks to a government campaign to reduce litter. Watching Sesame Street, I learned about recycling by following the journey of a newspaper, from the delivery boy tossing a rolled-up issue of the day’s news onto a doorstep, which was duly read and discarded, before making its way to the paper factory where it was transformed into a new issue of the next day’s news. Fascinated, I begged for a paper-recycling kit that Christmas. These beginnings gave me an appreciation and respect for the planet that I still hold close. I also grew up eating what was in season.”

Every recipe in the book is clearly special to Newton, and when I try to force her name a few favourites, I get the sense she could happily talk me through each page with equal passion.

“There are so many favourites! This is why the book was so fun to make. It's just all my favourite things, you know, really.”

As well as recipe sections titled Pickle, Ferment, Savoury and Sweet, the “Extras” section covers a wealth of simple methods to make those essential meal accoutrements, from flatbreads, crumpets, English muffins, chapatis, gyoza wrappers, crackers, tortillas and brioche burger buns to mayonnaise, mustard, labneh, ricotta and custard, as well as how to smoke your own fish and dehydrate fruit and vegetables.

Laura Edwards “I grew up in New Zealand in the late 70s and 80s. From a young age, the idea of being a ‘Tidy Kiwi’ was drummed into me,” Newton says of her desire to be sustainable.

She’s also pleased with the cover, which, unlike almost every other cookbook I’ve ever seen, showcases an unfinished dish.

“We chose to feature this one on the cover, this pear frangipane tart [for the record, it’s full name is ‘chocolate and pickled pear frangipane tart with citrus crème fraîche’], not only because it’s beautiful, it looks really lovely, but it's unbaked at that stage, because I really wanted to show the process, and show that this was a process book.”

“There’s a lot of process, and explanation. I wanted to write a book that explained a little bit more why and how to do things, and try to maybe help people to become better cooks, just giving a little bit more information on how to make their cooking practice better.

“Like, as an example, in the Nigel Slater books, he will say ‘caramelise the onions and cook the pie until it gets brown,’ without any timings or explanation. And I feel like, okay, that's fine, if you're expecting your audience to be well-versed cooks.

“With the first book I get people making the recipes and then they're like – and I think it’s the case with many cookbooks – ‘But mine doesn't look like that picture.’ And I just want people to feel confident, more confident in their cooking.”

In February 2020, Newton made the decision to shut down the Newton & Pott production kitchen, citing the difficulty in creating high quality products due to the current economic climate and increasing costs post-Brexit.

“The business wasn't struggling, it was paying itself, but it was becoming non-financially sustainable,” she says. “I'm a creative and it's the creative side of preserving that I love rather than the business side.”

Only a week or so later, the UK went into lockdown. For Newton, the timing was in many ways fortuitous, allowing her plenty of time (albeit enforced) to work on her upcoming book, writing and testing recipes from home.

“I did put on about 10kg though, because we couldn't share any of the food!” she says.

Laura Edwards The book covers sweet and savoury recipe ideas.

When, after nine months, the book was finished, she and husband Mark, who quit his job, packed up their London flat, put everything in storage, and flew to New Zealand for an extended stay.

“We’d closed the business and I'd written the book, we just needed a break,” Newton says of the dramatic upping of sticks. “London is fast and hard and competitive. I've been here for 20 years now and yeah, it really does tire you out. I'd been doing the business for about eight years and was just mentally and physically exhausted, and I just needed to remove myself completely and mentally from that space to try and recoup, basically.”

They stayed six months, until London started calling again – and Mark’s visa status as a Brit looked set to expire – before heading back to England, where they’re now living in something of a limbo.

“New Zealand was just amazing,” Newton says with a sigh. “We wanted to stay, but Mark’s visa was going to run out, though actually just like a week before we were leaving, he got his residency through… And I had things I was supposed to do, commitments with the book coming out, and I guess I thought that things might be a little bit normal and there might be book signings, but we're not really doing that, everything seems to be over Zoom or online, it's a different type of promotion. And now it's impossible to get back in.”

“We don't have a flat, we're on the move, this is somebody else's house,” she says, gesturing to the room behind her. “We’re actually cat-sitting!”

But between book promo – though mostly virtual – as well as teaching, developing and consulting, Newton has plenty to keep her busy.

“So many businesses here have had to pivot their business plans with the lockdowns, so I've been consulting with them on how to make their own jarred manufactured goods that they can sell to the public.”

We end our Zoom in true Kiwi style, promising to catch up for a drink when she’s finally able to get home for good – by which time I’ll hopefully be out of lockdown.

The Modern Preserver’s Kitchen is out now.