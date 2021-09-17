The simple TikTok recipe for mouthwatering crispy rice-paper dumplings

TikTok has done it again with another easy recipe that is sending the internet into a spin.

We've had hard-boiled eggs in the airfryer, low-calorie jam doughnuts and crunchy air-fried pasta, and now we've got crispy rice-paper dumplings.

The great joy of TikTok is that short videos and snappy editing can cut down demonstrations and make them into snackable videos that anyone can follow in a way that is easy to digest. It's cooking education for those short on time, and I love it.

As long as we take into account that these recipes don't just take one minute to prepare, they do only take moments to watch, and you're armed with a new way of doing something.

Samah Lakha, who goes by the handle @londonbruncher, has shared her short video recipe for making mouthwatering crispy pan-fried rice-paper dumplings and her 133,000 followers are into it. We can see why.

She starts by dicing mushroom, carrot, celery and cabbage, tossing it into a hot pan and adding some soy sauce and sesame oil, ginger, garlic, spring onion and coriander before cooking it down a little.

Next, she softens rice paper wraps in water and adds spoonfuls of the cooked mix to the middle of a softened wrap before rolling them up into neat little parcels, commenting that double wrapping them will avoid breakage.

Last of all, she fries the parcels off in a little oil in a hot pan to create crispy vegetarian rolls, which she finishes with a dipping sauce. They look easy and delicious, and they're certainly inspiring people with over 40,000 likes from her followers.

“I can't wait to try these. Love your voice, very soothing to watch btw (by the way),” commented one, while another said they are a huge success. “I made this and they were insane!!!”

Some fans have since attributed the lack of rice-paper wraps available at the supermarket to the popularity of the recipe.

“Where did you buy your rice paper? I cannot find it at the supermarkets,” asked one.

Another replied: “They are sold out! TikTok has made this go mental.”

Which is a bit of a throwback to supermarkets reportedly selling out of feta when the baked feta pasta recipe went viral.

Other comments showed people excited about having another use for the rice paper wraps they had sitting in the pantry, while others claimed they were hearing about the ingredient for the first time.

A few made the mistake of trying the method with Chinese pancakes, which are not the same at all and apparently don't hold together.

That's what we love about TikTok – people getting excited about a recipe and being inspired enough to give it a go. Keep sharing those recipes, people, you never know what might come out of it.

This story first appeared on 9Honey and republished with permission.