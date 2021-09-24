Watch: Cook along with Sam Mannering as he makes curry, naan and tarte tatin

Making your own naan is surprisingly easy; at-home curry doesn’t require a paste and there are tricks to help you successfully flip a tarte tatin.

These are just a few of the things you’ll learn in this cook-along with Sunday magazine’s resident chef Sam Mannering.

In it, he makes an easy chicken curry that requires no pre-made pastes, a simple yoghurt naan that you can even cook on a panini maker and an apple tarte tatin that will really impress guests.

Want to cook along and make them yourself? Check out the recipes in the links above, prep your ingredients and then pop your device in the kitchen while you cook and watch the video as you go.

This cook-along was a live event on Thursday, September 23, hosted by Sunday editor Nyree McFarlane, and the best thing about joining us live is that you can ask questions as you go, so do watch out for the next one.

In fact, what would you like Sam to teach us how to make in the next cook-along? Let us know in the comments below.