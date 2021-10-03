Pacific Island Food Revolution: How a reality TV show is inspiring Pacific cuisine

Chef Robert Oliver (far right) with Vanuatu contestants from the reality cooking show Pacific Island Food Revolution.

Pacific cuisine is undergoing a revolution, thanks to a reality TV show that promotes healthy eating. Alexia Santamaria reports.

Pacific Island Food Revolution has been a game-changer since it hit TV screens in April 2019.

The reality programme focusing on healthy Pacific-style eating has grown in leaps and bounds, winning endorsements from as far as the United Nations.

It’s all part of a mission to change the way Pacific people think about food.

Chef Robert Oliver was inspired to tackle Pacific cuisine after starring on popular TV show My Kitchen Rules (MKR), where he was struck by the power of reality TV.

Oliver, who’s also an author and television presenter, grew up in Suva and has always had a close relationship with the region through his father’s social development work.

“I had just started reading about the terrible Pacific health stats and at the same time through MKR had this realisation that entertainment is powerful and engages people in a really fun way,” Oliver recalls.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Robert Oliver was inspired to tackle Pacific cuisine after starring on popular TV show My Kitchen Rules.

Some of those stats have long caused concern. The World Health Organisation states Pacific island countries and areas have a worryingly high prevalence of obesity (as high as 75 per cent in adults) and that in the Western Pacific region, noncommunicable illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease are responsible for 80 per cent of deaths.

It’s not a pretty health picture at all, but Oliver, along with a group of culinary experts, community leaders and medical professionals, believes they have found at least part of the solution.

In fact, just two and a half years into a game-changing project, this group – funded by the New Zealand and Australian governments – has made some impressive progress. And it all revolves around a reality TV cooking show.

Pacific Island Food Revolution (PIFR) was originally Oliver’s brainchild, but he's the first to admit it’s grown far beyond him and even the show’s other four hosts.

Pacific Island Food Revolution Chef Robert Oliver (left) with the prime minister of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa (centre), and Pacific Island Food Revolution Samoa co-host Dora Rossi (right).

“We can’t quite believe what this has sparked,” he says.

“It’s created more offshoots than we ever imagined in such a short time. One of our main goals was to get people to engage with their traditional culinary culture, which is far healthier than what they are eating now – and we have great evidence this is happening.”

Oliver says he had been wondering whether entertainment could be used to reconnect Pacific people with their traditional, healthier flavours in a modern way – and after much strategising he pitched the concept to LAUNCH (an international organisation whose goal is to support founders and inspire innovation).

There was immediate support from the Australian and New Zealand governments, and the show’s first episode ran in April 2019.

Since then, it’s aired all over the Pacific, and also in Aotearoa, Australia, Asia, and the UK. It’s coming soon to the US. People love it.

“I think the reason these types of shows work so well is because of the contestants,” says Oliver. “People relate to them; they think: ‘she’s like my sister, he reminds me of my cousin’; or ‘that could be me!’”

Pacific Island Food Revolution Robert Oliver says reality TV can be used to connect Pacific people with food that is healthier and more traditiona.

In a recent survey on PIFR done by the Busara Centre for Behavioural Economics, 85 per cent of Tongans surveyed had watched the show, along with 84 per cent of Samoans, 63 per cent of Fijians and 49 per cent of those surveyed in Vanuatu.

It’s being lapped up for the same reasons as other TV cooking competitions, plus the added ‘island factor’. Every episode is teeming with Pacific personality, and audiences just can’t get enough of the broad smiles and cheeky humour.

But the show’s impact goes beyond viewership. The really encouraging statistics are around behaviour change. The report found that on average 42 per cent of people who have engaged with PIFR have reported positive change in their diets over the past year.

“This is huge, and is exactly what we were hoping for,” says Oliver.

“If only 10 per cent of these people sustain this behaviour that’s over 165,000 people making the move towards better health, and that’s just in four countries!”

The potential is enormous – a true revolution, as the show’s title suggests.

The TV programme and massive social media campaigns have well and truly kicked things off, but each nation is finding ways to take it further.

In Fiji, UNICEF has partnered with PIFR to create a YouTube series called Pacific Kids Food Revolution.

Talks have begun in Samoa to create a local version of Hello Fresh with Women in Business – and in Tonga, Her Royal Highness Princess Pilolevu​ has her own local cooking show.

Zizi Sparks/Stuff Tonga’s Princess Pilolevu, pictured during a visit to Northcote College in 2016, now has her own cooking show on TV.

In Vanuatu, Votausi MacKenzie​, the show’s co-host for the country, is leading an agritourism development with food; Leo Vusilai, the winner of season one, is helping by training bungalow owners to cook local food for tourists; and two of the contestants from the show are running a roadshow of healthy local cooking for the Kastom villages around Luganville. The stories are endless.

“It’s everything we dreamed of, and the thing that makes us all the happiest is that this is a Pacific solution to a Pacific problem,” says Oliver.

“In the islands many people grow up thinking everything from overseas is better, so this is like turning a mirror on themselves and saying actually the answer is right here!

“It’s not just about health; it’s about food culture being cobbled back together by the nations themselves. It’s a cultural justice project. We love hearing young people saying they now view village cuisine as the hot new food.”

Oliver says it’s been amazing working with the New Zealand Government.

“They get it, and they are genuinely committed, rather than just box-ticking.”

And now, the United Nations is also on board. In June, PIFR held a launch event for the Food Systems Summit – a UN initiative that calls for a rethink on how the world produces, consumes and thinks about food.

Oliver is proud to have played a part in the region’s food revolution, and hopes it will result in lasting change. He’s urging his Pacific brothers and sisters to stay the course.

“If we do this for three to four years it will stick.”

Keen to try the dishes from Pacific Island Food Revolution? Then give these recipes a go:

Pacific Island Food Revolution This plaintain and vegetable lasagne is a healthy Pacific twist on a classic dish.

Plantain and Vegetable Lasagne

Ingredients:

3 large green plantains

3 medium sweet potatoes

4 eggplants

1kg tomatoes

1 ripe mango

1 handful chopped coriander

2 finger gingers, minced

1 finger turmeric, minced

1 onion finely, chopped

1 cup coconut cream

1 bunch of river fern or watercress

1 handful of roasted grated coconut flesh

Method:

Peel the plantain and cook in boiling water. Once tender, drain and let cool.

Peel and dice the sweet potatoes and mangoes then dice the tomatoes and eggplant. Set aside.

Heat a pan and sweat the onions, ginger and turmeric then add the sweet potatoes and sauté for 10 minutes, then add the eggplant, mango and tomatoes and continue to sauté.

Pour the coconut cream into the pan and slow-cook until all the vegetables are tender and cooked through.

Add salt and pepper to taste and some fresh coriander.

Slice the cooked plantain and place the first layer in the pan, lay the veggies on top and repeat the same process to make two layers. Add coconut cream and pour evenly over the whole dish. Bake for 10-15 minutes.

Take out of the oven when ready and sprinkle roasted grated coconut flesh on top. Top with river fern shoots and cut into portion sizes and serve.

Pacific Island Food Revolution These ulu (breadfruit) nuggets are delicious served with a palusami sauce or dip.

Ulu (Breadfruit) Nuggets

Ingredients

Ulu (Breadfruit)

Onions

Garlic

Ginger

Fresh coconut cream

Salt and pepper

Local virgin coconut oil

Curry powder

Taro leaves

Cassava

Method:

Mash all ingredients together, and shape into nuggets.

Lightly brown in coconut oil.

Serve with a palusami sauce or dip.

Pacific Island Food Revolution Frozen banana pops are a fun way of eating fruit that's available in the Pacific Islands.

Frozen Banana Pops

One banana for each skewer, so make as many as you need.

Ingredients

Banana

Chunks of papaya or mango, whichever is in season

Siamu popo (coconut jam)

Koko Samoa syrup

Pegu (fresh coconut scraping)

Method:

Peel the bananas and put them on the skewers, add the chunk of fruit at the end.

Roll each skewer in the Siamu Popo and then in a plate of coconut pegu and place in a freezer until solid for 20 minutes.

Drizzle each skewer with Koko Samoa syrup and serve.

Pacific Island Food Revolution Yanuyanu is a coconut fish and okra dish that can be served with pesto.

Yanuyanu (Coconut Fish Okra)

Ingredients:

1 cup basil leaves chopped finely

1 cup coriander chopped finely

Coconut scraped

½ cup cashew nuts (pine nuts or blanched almonds are a good substitute)

Juice of 1 moli kula (bush lemon)

1 semi-ripe vudi (plantain)

2 pieces of okra

4 tablespoons of virgin coconut oil

1 cup of nama (sea grapes)

2 portions (approx. 200gms each) yellowfin tuna fillets

Salt and pepper

Method: