'I have zero people': Napier restaurant forced to close for two weeks over staff shortages

The owner of a Napier restaurateur forced to close for two weeks due to staff shortages says Kiwis must be prepared to pay more to dine out if the hospitality industry is to survive.

Nadia Nazaryeva​, who opened wine bar and restaurant Matisse on Herschell St three-and-a-half years ago, said the problems began with Covid-19 closing borders.

“When there were backpackers [and other immigrants] there were always [staff] around, but now it’s just literally people moving from one place to another and there’s no more additional people whatsoever,” she said.

Charlotte Anderson Matisse owner-operator Nadia Nazaryeva has been looking for staff for 18 months with little success.

Matisse typically employs two front of house staff and two in the kitchen, with Nazaryeva also working on the floor.

One of the chefs had resigned a week before the snap lockdown in August, and the other just after, she explained.

That chef was in the country as a skilled migrant, and when he accepted a new job with a new employer, Immigration New Zealand cancelled his old visa to work at Matisse, Nazaryeva said.

”Neither he or I expected that... I had no choice but to stop his employment because his visa wouldn’t allow him to have another job, which is ridiculous. It’s kind of stupid you can’t work between jobs.”

She had immediately begun recruiting for new kitchen staff, but there was “no one” in Hawke’s Bay.

Nazaryeva had eventually managed to employ one Aucklander and one person relocating from another level 2 zone, but both had to give two weeks’ notice to their employers and could not start immediately.

“At the moment I have zero people. That’s what led to the decision to actually close the doors.”

She had elected to close effective as of Thursday rather than hire temporary staff because she wanted to ensure there was consistency.

“Over the three years I’ve been working hard to build a reputation for the food," she said. “There are certain expectations when people come to the bar and I didn’t want to risk that.

“After the last lockdown the last thing I wanted to do was shut the door because I have to pay people still, but I thought it might be a bigger risk for reputation than a gain from it.”

If Auckland did not move to level 2 within the next two weeks, she would reopen with only one in the kitchen.

Charlotte Anderson In a normal level 2 week, Matisse would take around $15,000.

Nazaryeva said she paid her staff at least $27 an hour, well over both the minimum and living wages, with head chefs earning up to $70,000 per year, but said even at those wages it was hard to retain staff.

”Because there’s a staff shortage and everyone’s desperate, everyone’s prepared to pay more,” she said. “My staff are getting poached all the time.”

There had even been instances when her competitors had offered her staff higher pay while dining at the restaurant.

The two wait staff currently employed at Matisse are foreigners with New Zealand residency, one originally from Germany and the other Argentinean.

Charlotte Anderson Nazaryeva had decided not to take on temporary staff in order to ensure consistency.

Nazaryeva had been trying to recruit a third person so she could get off the floor, but had been unable to find anyone suitable in 18 months of looking.

New Zealanders were put off working in hospitality because they could earn more money doing something with better hours, she said. In the past, she had lost at least two Kiwi chefs who had gone off to become tradies.

But with restaurant pricing the way it was, there was a cap to how much owners could offer.

“It’s inevitable that prices in hospo will come up,” she said. “The wage we’re paying at the moment and what we’re paying for our services, it’s not in [synch] any more.”

Nazaryeva have to find about $7000 in rent and salaries alone to cover the two-week shut down, without the $14,000-15,000 she would expect to take in a normal level 2 week.

She said she wanted to get the message out there that, especially if our borders remained closed, something would have to change for restaurants to survive.

”People are actually really struggling,” she said.