Auckland restaurant Euro to close, after 22 years

Euro, once one of Auckland’s most talked about and popular restaurants, has fallen victim to the pandemic, its owner says.

Nourish Group confirmed on Friday that Euro would close, after serving patrons for 22 years.

Head chef Uelese Mua​ told Stuff staff had been told this week, but said he was unable to comment further.

He said there had been discussions about moving staff to other restaurants. Nourish Group owned 14 restaurants across New Zealand, including SOUL bar on the Auckland Viaduct.

Over the past two years, Euro had undergone a revamp with a new menu, new fit-out and new team.

Nourish Group founder Richard Sigley​ said they started on that new course before Covid-19. Changes included moving away from the fine dining three-course meals Euro had been known for, and moving to shared plates instead.

Simone Steele/Stuff Richard Sigley, Cam Mathias and Kelvin Holst at Euro. Sigley owns Euro, but declined to comment about its closure.

“Over the past 18 months we’ve had everything thrown at us – lockdowns, prolonged CBD road works, closed borders, severe staffing shortages and working visa issues,” Sigley said, in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this latest lockdown, the new restrictions imposed under Delta and the previous challenges we’ve faced, mean that it’s just not viable for us to continue trading.”

Sigley declined an interview and didn’t respond to Stuff’s questions.

Publican Leo Molloy, who owned Headquarters on the Viaduct and opened Euro in 1999, said its focus on exclusivity ultimately led to its downfall.

“Trying to cater to an elite, snobbish category is a recipe for ruin,” he said.

He said it worked well in Euro’s early days, as it was new and that market – “ego-driven socialites who want to throw their keys at a valet” – weren’t well catered for. But times had changed, and making money from the rich or fine dining was increasingly hard, he said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Publican Leo Molloy opened Euro in 1999.

“Any operation that’s food-focused will go broke or will skate on thin ice for the next two or three years,” he predicted.

Pandemic restrictions had made it hard for hospitality, especially restaurants like Euro which had catered to a lot of travellers, he said.

It had become so hard in hospitality that Molloy said he had seen “industry icons in tears” during recent Zoom meetings.

However, he said there was hope for Euro. With its new fit-out, he said a young and passionate entrepreneur could turn it around given a bit of luck.

It also had a reputation for throwing great parties, he said. Personally, Molloy said he’d never had a bad time there – and even met his wife there when he owned it.

“The Melbourne Cup parties were infamous,” he recalled. “It brought a new swagger to Auckland.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Artist Hōhua Ropate Kurene and Chef Uelese Mua spoke to Stuff about driving the new direction of Euro.

Euro sat on Princes Wharf, at the Auckland city waterfront, near to the cruise ship terminal – which had obviously been empty since the pandemic took hold.

It opened in 1999 and was known as one of Auckland’s most exclusive restaurants.

Earlier this year, Mua told Stuff he was hoping to change that atmosphere and make the restaurant more welcoming. That meant getting rid of the traditional white tablecloths and moving to a more contemporary style as well as embracing Māori and Pasifika food.

Restaurant Association boss Marisa Bidois said Euro looked to have a bright future ahead, with a new team and ethos, had Covid not got in the way.

“Euro has long been a jewel of the Viaduct Harbour,” she said.

“Their closure is yet another casualty of the pandemic and highlights the critical need for targeted support for those businesses disproportionately affected.”

Nourish Group said it would look to move staff to other restaurants, but it was unclear how many jobs could be saved.