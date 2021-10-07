World's 50 Best Restaurants crowned, but you can't eat at any of them

File under “Things to do when we can travel again”: After a 12-month hiatus, the world’s 50 Best Restaurants of 2020/21 have been named.

There are no Kiwi restaurants on the illustrious list – no New Zealand restaurant has ever featured – but while there are no Australian establishments in the top 50, there are two on the extended 51-100 list you could visit once the travel bubble reopens.

Brae, in Birregurra, Victoria, whose organic kitchen garden-driven menu goes for AU$300 (NZ$315) per head, came in at 57.

Noma/Instagram Warm berry salad with elderflower sauce from Noma, which has been named the best restaurant in the world.

It displaces Melbourne’s Attica, owned by Taranaki native Ben Shewry, as Australia’s top-ranked restaurant. Attica, which was 21 at its 2013 peak, just makes the list at 97.

READ MORE:

* The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards has made changes, but has anything really changed?

* France's Mirazur crowned world's best restaurant 2019

* Kiwi chef Ben Shewry makes World's 50 Best Restaurants list



However if you want to taste the top of the list you’ll need to wait until we can travel all the way to the other side of the world, specifically to Copenhagen; the Danish capital, with a population slightly smaller than Auckland’s, has restaurants in both the top two spots.

At number 1 is Noma, the restaurant which, along with its famed owner Rene Redzepi​, created what’s known as New Nordic Cuisine and turned an entire generation of chefs onto growing, hunting, and pickling – it’s the reason every menu now seems to include something that’s been “foraged”.

Damien Pleming/Stuff Kiwi chef Ben Shewry, whose Melbourne restaurant, Attica, comes in at 97 on the list.

Noma has been named best restaurant in the world three times previously, and would be ineligible for the awards due to a 2019 amendment rendering previous top-placers out of the running, but was able to make the cut as it closed in 2016 and reopened in a different location two years later.

It will be ineligible going forward, however.

Geranium, located inside Denmark’s national soccer stadium (there are pitch views from the kitchen) follows at number 2.

There are two Spanish restaurants, Asador Extebarri and Disfrutar, in the top 10, as well as two from Peru, Central and Maido, and one each from Sweden (Frantzen), Singapore (Odette), Mexico (Pujol) and Hong Kong (The Chairman).

This year marks the return of the 50 Best list, known as the Oscars of restaurant awards, as the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the awards from happening in 2020.

The 2021 list was compiled from a combination of votes cast in January 2020, which have never been published, and a “voting refresh” cast in March this year.