Leah McFall… on soup. Yes, really, soup

OPINION: Why is soup still a thing? As a starter, that is. I’ve no problem with it as the main meal. Soups such as ramen, borscht or pho earn their keep and besides, someone who eats soup by itself usually has a good reason to choose it. They might have a cold. They’re hiking above snow level and need the feeling to come back into their hands. Or they’re simply a gastronome, spoilt by experience, who expects soup to be surprising instead of what it is, which is stock, a dominant vegetable and a garnish that’s effectively useless, except as a way of expressing the chef’s personality.

Soup is stubborn. It’s never gone away. It’s as much of a staple now as it was 100 years ago, when the people who served it had terrible taste and lacked the confidence to take pointless dishes off the table. An Edwardian dinner might feature seven, nine, or 12 courses and soup was very much one of them, along with jellied meat. But we don’t eat tongue in aspic any more because we recognise it’s clammy and disgusting. It fell out of fashion, along with blancmange. So why does the soup course endure, unblinking, little changed, unwilling to acknowledge the times? Soup is the tuatara of the restaurant menu.

It feels like soup should have at least faded for a while before making a comeback. Like the lettuce cup.

The lettuce cup has been legitimate again for some time, after vanishing for years without explanation. I’m not sure anybody missed it while it was gone, but it’s back anyway, without a trace of irony. People are ordering it with a straight face, and for this I blame Nadia Lim, who is also responsible for the coriander revival. For approximately three years, Nadia Lim threw coriander into everything – including, probably, the lettuce cup. But coriander is experiencing a backlash, because it’s now the town bike of the herb family. Every major food group has taken it around the block.

To me, the lettuce cup has always been a waste of time. Whoever sat back, patted their stomach and said, “I couldn’t eat another lettuce cup”? Nobody stops eating them because they’re filling. They stop eating them because they’re boring. Also, at the end of the day, I’m tired of eating the thing that’s holding the other thing. As if I don’t already do enough for people. The lettuce cup asks too much, on an existential level.

Soup, though, is way more offensive. It raises your hopes so early in the evening. You’re fresh to the restaurant, your lipstick’s still perfect, you’ve had half a glass of prosecco and feel like a contender. This night holds many possibilities. This night will take hours; its vanishing point is a glimmer in the distance. When the waiter comes, you’re totally up for it. Of course you’ll order soup before the main! It’s the natural thing to do!

Henrique Felix/Unsplash Soup is the tuatara of the restaurant menu.

And yet nobody ever says, “I wonder what the soup is going to be?” on the way to a restaurant. Nobody ever drives away from a restaurant saying, “I can’t believe I didn’t order that soup.”

When the waiter brings the dessert menu, your evening will take a nosedive. It will dawn on you that you can’t order a pudding because earlier, you ordered the soup. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve had to pass on dessert because I was full of soup, yet dessert is the reason I go to a restaurant.

Soup is the problem, not the main course. I’ve had every main meal, from a side of cow to a squiggle of foam, and its size doesn’t matter because your brain doesn’t realise you’ve eaten it yet. But the soup? You’ve basically been a tureen made of skin for the past hour. Your organs are soaking in it.

Forget pralines, meringues, gateaux. These will not be yours to experience. You’ve spent $100 on a babysitter, to come out and eat soup. You won’t be able to agree with me about this because your sophistication is important to you. But I believe that children are our future, and their instincts are primed to recognise disappointment and pretence.

My daughter is 9. Her school offers lunch items if you order in advance and this term, the choices include “Winter Soup”.

“What’s in the Winter Soup?” I asked recently, and she gave a tiny shrug. “I don’t know,” she said, barely looking up. “Nobody gets the soup.”