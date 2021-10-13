Nadia Lim: New ways to get through those long Central Otago winters

The coldest months bring challenges for both animal and plant crops on the farm, but Nadia Lim is finding ways to make life easier.

Wintering animals can be a challenge.

Generally, we don’t have large wintering barns (these have their own issues), so we are trying to do the best for stock over winter and early spring in a free-range environment.

The reason for wintering crops is for the same reason you’re not mowing your lawns in the winter; grass doesn’t grow. When the frosts hit, the soil temperatures plummet and, rather simply, that is the end of the growing season.

Our winters are longer than average and our grass is only just starting to grow now in mid-October, so the requirement for winter stores is essential here in Arrowtown.

Traditionally, the few options have been supplementary feed such as grains, baleage/silage (fermented grass) or hay (dried grass), or crops that will stand up to snow and frosts such as brassicas or bulbs (such as kale or turnips).

There are a few positives with the mixed model approach of a diet of fresh grass, clover and other greens (such as chicory) in the warmer months, and hardy brassicas alongside silage in the colder months, and that’s what the large majority of New Zealand farmers do.

The brassica forms part of the pasture rotation, meaning the paddock will eventually be resown into pasture, in the interim capturing all the animal’s waste products over the winter weeks (the best free, natural fertiliser).

There are, however, some downsides, one of the biggest concerns being the damage to the soil itself.

First, soil with little canopy gets trodden by hooves into mud and muck, and the first large rain will then lead to some of this soil being washed off into creeks and surrounding rivers. That’s not good for the farmer (loss of nutrients and topsoil), it’s not good for local ecology (nutrients and sediment in streams), and not nice for the livestock living in mud.

On top of that, mechanical cultivation is required to re-work soil (think ploughing etc) to return the paddock into permanent pasture. This, along with all heavy cultivation, upends underground microbial networks and can lead to significant soil degradation – it’s also more fuel, more time and more costs for the farmer to bear.

This season we have trialled a number of approaches to help mitigate these issues. A couple of the most successful have been to establish a carpet of cover crops in our harvested cereal paddocks.

The moment the combine has finished harvesting our seeds and cereals, we are in with the direct drill, re-sowing a dense cover crop of oats, phacelia, buckwheat, clover, and lupins, which carpet the paddock in a delicious and varied buffet for the sheep.

This has given us (for the cost of seed and drill only), an excellent cover for stock grazing at the end of autumn and again in the late spring.

It has been an attempt to get two crops from each paddock and a way to get manure back onto these cropped fields. It’s proved to be an inexpensive form of feed that’s also good for the soil. The more roots you can have in the soil, for longer, the better. Roots help hold soil in place, reducing erosion and run-off, and feed the good microbes (our “underground livestock”) into the soil.

We have also trialled multi-species mixes (phacelia, oats, kale, clover, winter rye grass, vetch, plantain, and rye corn) with success. The cost of establishment was low (4-6 cents a kilo of dry matter), about half what kale or swedes would cost. And, unlike straight bulb or brassicas, there was no run-off from these fantastic looking crops, meaning no soil erosion or lost fertility into waterways.

One negative we found was that eager stock in the winter trampled a lot of the feed into the ground, meaning it didn’t go as far as we hoped. However, the benefit of this is likely to be seen from the nutrient cycling that will occur for future crops.

We have also let one of these paddocks seed, so it won’t need to be resown. We are simply leaving it to grow as it is now. This could make the cost of that paddock even cheaper (if the experiment pans out).

As Michelle, our livestock manager points out, the future is more experimentation and learning.

“Discovering this new way to winter feels a bit like stumbling across the golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s [chocolate factory],” she says.

“The realisation that we can fully feed stock and manage our beautiful environment symbiotically is a game changer, and while these crops made up only half of the feed, with better understanding on how to graze these crops, I’m excited to see if we can get to 100 per cent grass/regenerative crops next season.”