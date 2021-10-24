Does celebrity clout matter when it comes to good wine?

OPINION: What drives you to drink? In my first job in a wine shop I worked with a guy named Hervé, who, while totally enamoured with good wine, was equally suspicious of customers who wanted to buy wine.

With some regularity, customers would enter the shop with a budget in mind, only to leave having spent much less than they intended, with a bottle that wasn’t the one they came for, and having been admonished for falling for marketing that had convinced them to buy a wine with nuances they wouldn’t understand for a price they didn’t need to pay.

Strangely, they sometimes came back. “It’s not wine, it’s mar-ke-ting!” was Hervé’s response to a wine he deemed to be popular rather than authentic.

Supplied Sarah Jessica Parker enjoys some sauvignon blanc at Invivo and Co wine.

What Hervé never got, aside from the fact that we needed to, you know, sell some wine, to continue being paid, was that there is no wine without marketing. There’s nothing authentic, or inauthentic for that matter, about making a wine no-one knows about and no-one drinks.

One problem with the way a lot of wine is marketed, and with wine-drinking culture generally, is that it tends to put some people off. There’s an idea that wine is fancy or complicated, and people are left with the impression that “knowing” about wine is a barrier to enjoying it.

A regular refrain I hear when drinking with, or serving, someone and they find out I make my living in the wine business, is a defensive, “I just like drinking it”. Which is always a relief, because if there’s a more fun way to consume a bottle, no-one has told me yet.

READ MORE:

* Ageing wine: Why when it comes to picking a winner, it is just horses for courses

* Shopping around for wine: Where to get the best drop

* The art of high-low: Why Champagne is the ultimate pairing with fish & chips



Seriously though, I feel frustrated when I hear this because it’s symptomatic of a culture around wine that makes people feel self-conscious about enjoying it. A culture of “performative, exclusionary wine bollocks”, as one of my favourite food writers, Marina O’Loughlin, succinctly puts it.

Chef Al Brown is someone with a seemingly innate understanding of how to make people feel comfortable. Having left the confines of fine-dining behind, in his restaurants he has made an art form of good food and good times without the fuss. Getting rid of any pretentiousness or that “performative, exclusionary, bollocks”, he’s brought delicious food to people in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. That’s hard to pull off.

He’s the ideal candidate to have a nudge at bringing a new audience to wine, and especially an audience who might be wary of it. With the newly released Tipping Point wines he has done a pretty good job of doing just that.

The first thing you notice is that the shape of the bottles is different. With their squat, slightly utilitarian look and bright mono-coloured labels they remind me, in a good way, of a craft beer flagon.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Chef Al Brown has recently launched his own wine lable, Tipping Point.

The inevitable descriptions on the back labels let you know what the wine is about in a way that makes the wine relatable and makes you want to share a bottle with the guy who wrote it. Take The Beachcomber Hawke’s Bay rosé for example: “Boy do we make some wicked rosé in New Zealand. This delicious drop from Hawke’s Bay screams summer and lends itself perfectly to an afternoon tipple under the shade of a sun umbrella”.

It screams Al Brown, and that’s a good thing. Speaking of good things, each of the wines in the range is connected to their own environmental or conservation organisation, and proceeds from the wine go to support their work.

The creation of a brand around a celebrity identity is no new thing in wine marketing of course. In New Zealand, we have Invivo’s collaborations with Sarah Jessica Parker and Graham Norton as examples. These are both public figures who people feel comfortable with – and who invoke a sense of fun. Feeling comfortable and having fun, rather than intimidated or bored, is a great place from which to enjoy drinking wine.

It’s fair to ask whether the presence of a celebrity identity speaks of the wine itself lacking character. But you’d be mistaken to presume it’s always the case. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have their obvious appeal, and their part ownership of Château Miraval in Provence has undoubtedly attracted new drinkers to the market. The great news for those drinkers is that the other part of the partnership is the Perrin family, who consistently make some of the finest and most honestly crafted wines in Southern France.

Closer to home, we have actor Sam Neill’s Two Paddocks Central Otago pinot. Neill’s disarming affability surely draws people to his wine, but the wine itself is an honest and delicious expression of Central pinot.

We can’t really talk about wine and identity without acknowledging that at a certain scale, winemaking becomes relatively anonymous. The technologies and corporate ownership structures that facilitate large-scale production just aren’t that interesting. Often, lifestyle marketing is there to fill that gap. It gives a relatable identity to the wine beyond its basic functionality. And fair enough. Good stories are part of us having a good time, and that is what wine is there for.

Supplied Renowned Kiwi actor Sam Neill has won fans with both his work on screen – and his wine.

Are those the stories that drive me to drink? Is that what I want served with my glass of chardonnay? Not really.

I like to know the stories of the people who grew the grapes, the place they come from and what the wine is for them. There are so many good yarns to be told about the people and places that make wines, and the best ones are easy for most of us to relate to.

Far from conveying a sense of exclusivity or prestige, such stories are normally of people working unreasonably hard, sometimes in difficult circumstances, to make the best thing they can from their unique place in the world. The pleasure of drinking a great tasting wine when we know the effort that went into making it can be a small celebration of a humble triumph. A toast to simple things done really well. For me that’s the best sort of mar-ke-ting, and the best sort of wine.