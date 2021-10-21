Recipe: Al Brown's kingfish sashimi with mandarin and dill

Field blends are a new fun thing that is happening in parts of the wine industry.

I’m a sucker for anything new, and this process of harvesting a number of varieties of white grapes – in the case of Tipping Point Common Good it’s chardonnay, pinot gris, gewurztraminer and sauvignon blanc – then pressing them to make an delicious and interesting wine, is right up my street.

The way I see it, it takes all the nuances of each variety to make a special wine that has a real individual character.

It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and is to be enjoyed as an honest, reliable and satisfying drop.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Al Brown shares a beautiful, simple dish with a delicious summer flavour that pairs wonderfully with Tipping Point Common Good 2021 Marlborough Field Blend.

READ MORE:

* Food matches for bubbles

* New video series takes Kiwis along with Al Brown on his wine-making journey

* Innovation the savvy little secret to Marlborough's wine making success



This field blend has good acid from the sauvignon blanc, is nicely rounded from the chardonnay and pinot gris, and the gewurztraminer adds a hint of sweetness.

I haven’t had much of a chance to taste and play around with dishes that could be good matches, so I’m going with gut instinct, which usually serves most people well. The main thing is to keep things relatively light.

Try these dishes with Tipping Point Common Good 2021 Marlborough Field Blend

Cheese puffs (often known as gougere, a French baked savoury choux pastry).

Ceviche flavoured with fennel (ground, roasted seeds and finely chopped bulb), fresh dill, lemon olive oil.

Clams with spaghetti, garlic, parsley, butter, and lemon juice and zest, with just a few chilli flakes to bring some heat.

A simple crayfish and iceberg salad with a creamy mayonnaise-style dressing.

Cumin gouda and ham toasties

Lemon, garlic and thyme, barbecued butterflied chicken , with a lemony orzo pasta salad with chopped parsley, basil, tarragon and mint.

Goat’s cheese salad with bitter greens, apple and toasted walnuts.

Below, Brown shares a beautiful, simple dish with a delicious summer flavour.

WATCH THE FULL SERIES OF TIPPING POINT ON STUFF

KINGFISH SASHIMI WITH MANDARIN AND DILL

Paired with Tipping Point Common Good Field Blend.

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the mandarin croutons

¼ baguette, crust removed

2 mandarins, finely zested

1 tablespoon mandarin juice

1½ tablespoon olive oil

For the kingfish marinade

½ cup mandarin juice

¼ cup chardonnay vinegar (or white wine vinegar)

⅓ cup Al Brown orange and chilli oil (or extra virgin olive oil)

Flaky sea salt

600g kingfish

Fresh dill and fresh red chilli

Method

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

To make the mandarin croutons, take the crust-less baguette and cut into 5-millimetre (or smaller) squares. (You should have about 1 cup.)

Place the bread squares in a small mixing bowl with the mandarin zest and juice, and olive oil. With clean hands, gently mix together so the juice and zest gets absorbed into the bread.

Spread the croutons onto a large baking tray, and bake for about 5 minutes, until golden and crunchy. Remove from the oven, then cool, and store in an airtight container until required.

For the kingfish marinade, whisk the mandarin juice and vinegar in a small mixing bowl, add the oil, then season with a generous amount of salt. Refrigerate until required.

To serve, slice the kingfish as thinly as possible and arrange on a platter or individual plates. Spoon liberal amounts of the chilled marinade over the fish. Pick small dill sprigs and arrange randomly over the fish and scatter the chilli.

Sprinkle the little crisp mandarin croutons on top, and serve.