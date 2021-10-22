'Absolutely overjoyed': Christchurch restaurateur Alex Davies thrilled about new covid-19 traffic light system

Owner and chef of Gatherings Restaurant in Christchurch, Alex Davies, is thrilled about the just-announced Covid-19 traffic light system, saying he will embrace the use of vaccine certificates to keep his staff and diners safe and protected.

The government's newly-announced Covid -19 traffic-light system has gone down well in the restaurant sector, with chef Alex Davies saying the new guidelines have left him “absolutely overjoyed”.

The head chef and owner of Christchurch's Gatherings restaurant will be embracing the use of vaccine certificates and believes the new system offers the best way forward to getting diners in to help his business.

Davies, who together with his musician partner Bryony, said he will also happily follow the new rules to help protect his family and wider community.

“I'm going to be opting into getting people to show vaccine passports 100 percent,” said Davies.

“My team are all vaccinated voluntarily. It's about protecting myself and my team and the people that come into my restaurant.

“I don't want to be a burden on my community and be a hotspot for it. So I’m opting into it because it's important.”

Davies is also mindful of how his job can leave him vulnerable to germs. As a restaurant owner and chef he feels responsible both for his own wellbeing and that of others. He says adopting and following the new rules and guidelines will only help to keep people safe.

Supplied Alex Davies supports the government’s latest initiative, saying “they are doing all they can in a crazy situation”.

“I also am conscious that I'm in a very forward facing position and I work with people's dirty cutlery and plates and saliva through cleaning dishes and what have you,” he said.

“So I'm putting myself at risk, and I'm putting my own family at risk by doing the job that I do. So with these policies being put into place, I'm 100 percent doing it because I don't want to put my daughter into hospital, I don't want to harm my family.”

Under the new green light alert level, face coverings would be recommended, but not mandatory. Some QR scanning would still be required.

Davies is committed to continuing to wear face masks, and says he believes the government is doing their best to help Kiwis and local business owners return to normal life.

“I will continue to wear mine just as an added precaution,” he said. “Like I say, I don't want to be a spreader and I also just want to protect my family. That’s the most important thing to me.

Supplied Davies is mindful of the fact that his job means he deals with peoples used cutlery and is determined to follow all protocols to protect his family and community.

“The government's doing all they can in a crazy situation, and it's ever evolving, and it's ever-changing, and it just has to be this way.”

Davies does not have a team of staff, but said he would want any new team members to take all precautions including wearing face coverings during work hours.

“We’re so small, it's just me anyway. But I would ask them to, out of respect to other people's situations.”

Shepherd Elliot, owner and chef of Wellington’s Shepherd Restaurant, had not had a chance to catch up with this morning’s announcement, but said he was in favour of business and life returning to normal as soon as can safely be achieved.

“The sooner we can open up all of New Zealand, and get tourism back in here and get people travelling, the better for hospitality - in so many ways, from more customers to more staff,” he said.