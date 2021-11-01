Italy says a fond farewell to the 'father of Tiramisu'

Italy is mourning the death of its “father of Tiramisu,” the inventor of one of Italy’s most famous mouth-watering desserts, at the age of 93.

Restaurateur Aldo Campeol, who passed away on Saturday (local time), was the owner of Le Beccherie, a restaurant in Treviso in northern Italy, where the famed dessert was perfected by his wife and a chef.

“Treviso has lost another star in its food and fine history,” said Luca Zaia, the governor of the Veneto region, on Twitter.

Telegraph Ado Campeol and his wife Alba Di Pillo at Le Beccherie restaurant in Treviso with their Tiramisu.

The word Tiramis means “pick me up” in the dialect of Treviso, in Veneto. According to local legend, the high-calorie dessert may have been served by the maîtresse of a Treviso brothel to customers at the end of the evening to reinvigorate them before returning to their wives.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Tiramisu

* Venice, Italy travel guide: The secret Venice tourists don't know about

* Recipes: festive favourites tiramisu and custard pie

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's individual tiramisus



The rich, layered dessert is made with ladyfingers dipped in coffee - and sometimes Marsala liquor - and is layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, mascarpone cheese and cocoa.

Controversy has surrounded the search for the dessert's exact origins. Italian food writer and essayist Gigi Padovani and his wife, Clara, spent two years roaming northern Italy to research the history of Tiramisu.

Marianna Ole/Unsplash The man widely regarded as the inventor of the beloved - and very calorific - Italian dish has passed away.

They eventually found documents dating back to the 1950s suggesting the dessert also existed in the neighbouring region of Friuli - Venezia Giulia.

The announcement was met with howls of protest by officials from the Veneto region at the time, who remained firmly in support of their own claim to the desert.

Few today dispute that the recipe was formally developed and made famous by Mr Campeol’s city centre restaurant, which his family opened in 1939.

Mr Campeol’s wife, Alba, recalled how they discovered the dish when she and chef Roberto Linguanotto accidentally dropped some mascarpone cheese into a mix of sugar and egg yolks that was being prepared for a dish of ice cream.