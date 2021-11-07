Al Brown reckons prim and proper doesn’t suit us - informality is NZ's DNA

OPINION: Suit and tie or T-shirt and jeans? Fine dining or picnic? White tablecloth or formica? Dinner party or barbecue? Brogues or jandals? Wine glass or tumbler?

There is no right or wrong answer, all have their place. But the question is what makes us feel more comfortable, happier and, I guess, more ourselves?

I’m all about jeans, picnics, Formica, barbecues and jandals, with a tumbler in my hand.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Al Brown is all about jeans, picnics, Formica, barbecues and jandals, with a tumbler in his hand.

I think, for a very long time as a country, we thought approaching things in a formal manner was the correct way. I’m guessing this harks back to colonialism, where the early settlers (first four ships and all that) brought their ‘prim and proper’ ideology from the ‘Old Country’.

Growing up in a rural farm house, my family had what I guess you’d call a formal dining room. My parents would host a couple of dinner parties a year, and besides that it was just a cold dark room through which we’d occasionally take a shortcut on our way somewhere else.

READ MORE:

* Tipping Point: When being a Kiwi is an advantage

* Al Brown on why he entered the wine business

* Al Brown's Depot reverses 'no reservations' policy after huge post-Covid losses

* Campers loving the simple life at the Waitaki lakes



As kids, we only graced that room once a year on Christmas day. It still gives me the shivers thinking of the awkwardness that came with eating off plates on a white tablecloth, sipping fizz out of fancy crystal glasses and using heavy cumbersome silver cutlery as we worked our way through Mum’s annual (typically dry) over-cooked turkey.

Then, a day or two later we’d be in our caravan at the Castlepoint campground on the Wairarapa East Coast, eating off plastic plates and drinking out of colourful aluminium cups, doing the dishes up at the ablution block with the rest of the campers.

The contrast of those two situations was never lost on me, one a very happy place. The other, well, slightly weird.

Baches, Cribs, Marae, Campgrounds: all sacred in their own right, not only are they ‘memory makers’, they’re places of generosity and connection. Mismatched cutlery, wine out of coffee cups and delicious kai eaten off plates of all shapes and sizes. No one ever blinks an eye: it’s about pure and simple hospitality, ‘airs and graces’ have no place.

It seems it took 150-odd years to finally shake it, but I don’t believe that ‘formality’ as such, ever really fit Aotearoa’s character. It always seemed to get in the way, stifling our casual, relaxed and spirited demeanour.

I think we were hung up on what the rest of the world thought or perceived of us as we sat on the edge at the bottom of the world. It feels to me that we were constantly trying to emulate other cultures and tradition - if ‘they’ do it that way, it must be ‘right’.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Chef Al Brown hung his ‘informal cap’ squarely on the front door with his beloved Depot restaurant in Auckland.

The thing that rides ‘shotgun’ with our leaning towards informality is our relaxed ‘can do’ attitude, and it still runs deep within our psyche. That perhaps started 1,000-odd years ago with Kupe the great navigator leaving the shores of Hawaiki, finding his way to Aotearoa using only the stars and ocean currents to guide him and his brave men. Sir Ed conquered the highest peak in the world with his self-effacing humbleness, proclaiming, “we knocked the bugger off”. Then William Hamilton as a kid dreamed of navigating a boat up the shallow braided rivers of the South Island. He realised that dream in 1954 as he took his 12-foot plywood boat up the Waitaki river, complete with his centrifugal-type jet pump. Confidence and personal belief are strong Kiwi traits.

So when did ‘relaxed’ and ‘jovial’ manage to finally run, ‘rigid’ and ‘proper’ out of town? By my reckoning, it started to gain momentum about 15 years ago. As the world got faster, it also got considerably closer. Everything ‘NZ’ became accessible, whether people physically traveled to and through our country, visited it virtually, or connected with the great Kiwi products that were filtering through to all corners of the world.

The New Zealand way, our style, our personality and character was essentially hiding in plain sight and we had taken it for granted, but when others could see it, we began to understand its true value.

While I guess there was still a bit of that ‘number 8 wire mentality’ (a line that I think has passed its use-by date), it was more about a new self-confidence, believing in ourselves and having the courage to embrace our true character on the international stage.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Picnics, recently highlighted by the government restrictions, are a perfect informal way to eat.

Our entrepreneurs who take on the world have confidence in spades. I believe that comes from growing up in a small country with a small population. They’re not intimidated by the forest when they’ve only grown up with a few trees. It’s about the simple things: an intelligent sense of humour, a firm handshake, a twinkle in the eye and delivering on your word.

I hung my ‘informal cap’ squarely on the front door when I opened my beloved Depot restaurant about a decade ago. But, we shouldn’t mistake relaxed for easier to pull off: when you serve 600+ people a day from 7am until late, 7 days a week, in a small, casual, laid back, incredibly high octane setting, you better be organised. It’s that analogy, where you see a swan gliding effortlessly on the top of still water, while hidden underneath is a pair of webbed feet paddling flat out.

I don’t think it even occurs to customers when they arrive at a restaurant how much anxiety they’re carrying with them. Things like, will a table be available? What wine do I order? Will the waiter be kind and onto it? These are all little stresses that are present as you enter that environment

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Al Brown in Depot in Federal Street, Auckland.

For me, it’s all about negating those anxious feelings as soon as possible, through lightheartedness, generosity and efficiency. When customers sit down in Depot, the paper menus are already on the table, within seconds of sitting down, tin cups are filled with ice water, a couple of minutes later, a wooden plate arrives with a koha of grilled flatbread with a homemade hummus. No formal fuss, no polished expensive glasses, no waiting for menus to be passed out; you already have something to drink and something to eat, and you haven’t paid for a thing.

You can physically see the customers settle in and relax; in a formal situation, a certain amount of ‘on edge’ stays with them.

There will always be situations that require a certain amount of formality, but as a country we seem to thrive when it comes to the opposite. Informality is in our DNA, it comes naturally, and it’s based around good things like kindness, generosity and making people feel at ease.

Not only should we feel proud of our ways, we should also understand that we do it better than anyone else in the world, so let’s own it, celebrate it and wave our laidback flag from the rooftop, for all to see.

Click here to redeem your 10 per cent Stuff reader discount on Tipping Point wines.