Hunger games: Do we eat - and live - better when we garden together?

Isa Ritchie likes to keep things local.

In 2011, she moved to the coastal Waikato town of Raglan, or Whaingaroa, to aid her PhD research into food sovereignty.

Her family had long-standing connections to the area and she was fascinated by what was happening in the town. While many permanent residents have low incomes, especially compared to wealthy visitors and bach owners attracted by its diverse, low-key, artistic vibe, Ritchie found that they felt privileged in other ways.

“I feel very rich and I’m way below the poverty line,” study participant ‘Robz’ told her. “We live a life here that people dream of.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Isa Pearl Ritchie's book is called Food, Freedom, Community: Local Solutions, Community Economics, and Food Sovereignty.

That life includes access to learning about growing food and sharing the harvests from several local initiatives, including a permaculture farm and a charitable educational trust, as well as community gardens. Locals can help each other out by participating in a circular economy based on shared values. The small food producers Ritchie interviewed in Whaingaroa showed it was possible to live a rich, self-determined life outside the bounds of expected corporate structures, by participating in alternative systems. Eating well and supporting local producers in this environment is about relationships more than cash. Food sovereignty, Whaingaroa-style, is a by-product of a strong local focus on sustainability, eco-activism and community. Ritchie, who has recently published her research as a book: Food, Freedom, Community: Food Sovereignty in Aotearoa, says this is no accident.

“In a way, food sovereignty isn’t just about food, it’s about community. People’s sense of community is integrally connected to their sense of wellbeing; research shows that people who are disconnected from their communities are more likely to suffer from depression.”

What makes that even more worrying is that community participation isn’t as prevalent as it used to be: “People used to do things to help each other out in their neighbourhoods. Now they’re all inside watching Netflix.” She believes the co-operative systems operating in Whaingaroa, which build relationships and break down the idea of cash being the only valuable currency, can work in other places too. During New Zealand’s lockdown in 2020 she mentioned on Twitter that she didn’t have enough flour to make her child a birthday cake. A Twitter follower arranged a contactless flour pick-up, and Ritchie reciprocated with some homemade elderflower liqueur. “It’s all about sharing what you have,” she says.

In a world plagued by climate change and other global crises, including the current pandemic, Ritchie believes we have much to learn and act upon. She says truly grass-roots food initiatives can offer solutions to the myriad issues facing our communities.

“People want their food to be real rather than highly processed, they want to know where it comes from, and they want to be able to have enough to share it with their family,” she says.

“I think people are realising that it's really hard to be empowered over what you're eating, and actually over your life in general, because there are all these corporate power systems invading our space with advertising. All these big monopolies own everything. Regardless of whether it’s a New Zealand corporation, or an international conglomerate that produces a lot of the food that's in the supermarket, it's quite a disempowering experience.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Community gardens can help people have control over their access to food.

Food sovereignty as a concept sprang from Via Campesina, an international peasant movement encompassing more than 180 different groups of small farmers and migrant workers. In 1996, Via Campesina rejected the UN-endorsed concept of food security (which is concerned more with households having access to adequate food supplies) because they felt it could easily be co-opted by big business’ desire to maximise food production by any means necessary. Instead, they presented the idea of food sovereignty - ‘the right of peoples to healthy and culturally appropriate food produced through ecologically sound and sustainable methods, and their right to define their own food and agriculture systems’.

“Via Campesina was a movement against the marginalisation of small farmers, indigenous communities and migrant workers of indigenous land,” Ritchie explains.

“Often big companies would come in and say, ‘we’re going to improve your food security, and we’re going to mono-crop and produce thousands and thousands of acres of soy or corn to feed you’. But the company has all the power, often kicking people off their land in agreement with governments, so there wasn't really any food security for those people. Food security had been co opted so much by those big companies and the government that people were quite marginalised by it. Food sovereignty can’t be co-opted because it’s about people and communities having connection and agency over the land and being able to produce their own food and look after the land. It’s inextricably linked with social justice and environmental justice.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Ritchie says food sovereignty can’t be co-opted because it’s about people and communities having connection and agency over the land and being able to produce their own food.

Food sovereignty focuses on food for people, not for profit. In this model, there’s enough food, in enough variety, to keep everyone nutritiously and sustainably fed, produced by people who develop alternative ways of sharing it.

“Ultimately, if food sovereignty was to be followed all the way through to its ideal version of the future, it wouldn’t be about money or affordability,” Ritchie says.

“That might sound a bit utopian, but if you want to influence things and make change, you need to have a vision so you can move towards it.”

Having sovereignty over her food has been a touchstone for Ritchie since she was a child growing up in Hamilton. Living in a large and busy low-income household where she and her step-sister were charged with looking after their siblings, Ritchie was often too tired to organise her own lunch and spent her school days hungry. Being anxious about having enough to eat has stayed with her into adulthood.

“I haven't really experienced extreme food scarcity as an adult, even though I’ve lived on quite low incomes. I was a student and a solo parent for a long time so I learned how to live fairly cheaply, through being able to share food, or grow it and cook it. I know that makes me relatively privileged though - I was able to make those choices because I didn’t have the constraints of being in toxic stress through having to work two jobs with really long hours to pay the rent and that kind of thing. But as a child I had particular experiences that gave me a huge insecurity and anxiousness about food that still comes up from time to time. I think those things get ingrained in your neural pathways when you’re young and they can be triggered quite easily.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied “If you’re really stressed and tired, you don’t have the mental bandwidth to think, ‘I’ll go foraging’ or ‘I’ll go and do a crop swap’. You’ve got to think about what will meet your needs for survival,” says Ritchie.

She says being empowered to choose what we eat is the ultimate privilege - and it should be available to everyone.

“A lot of the people that I interviewed are on low incomes, but they’ve created a life where they have a lot of agency in a place where they can have access to land to grow food or to participate in other ways. They’ve been able to make those life choices because they haven't been totally in a poverty trap where they didn’t have the resources or the education or the connection to get out of it.

“There are definitely kinds of privilege that aren’t monetary, but you need enough of an income to make a choice. When you’re living on a low income and you’ve got to pay your bills and you have unexpected expenses that you haven’t bargained for, the choices that you make are quite different. It’s totally understandable that in a situation where you have hungry kids, you choose the cheapest, most accessible option that you know your kids will eat, like hot chips from the fish and chip shop or whatever that is. That’s a good choice to make in that situation. If you don’t have a lot of choices to make, you make the most practical choice at the time. If you’re really stressed and tired, you don’t have the mental bandwidth to think, ‘I’ll go foraging’ or ‘I’ll go and do a crop swap’. You’ve got to think about what will meet your needs for survival.”

Supplied Food, Freedom, Community, by Isa Pearl Ritchie.

Her experiences with food have inspired much of her professional work. When her child was a baby, Ritchie’s concerns over the components in infant formula led her to a Master’s thesis looking at nourishing food movements. Since completing her PhD research she’s worked in social policy, preferring to be able to influence change more directly as a public servant than as an academic. Somehow she also manages to fulfill a passion for writing novels: her fourth book, The Seekers’ Garden, was published in August. How does she do it? “I don’t have much of a social life,” she jokes.

While there’s a risk that contemporary activism is only for those with the resources, education or time to spare, Ritchie says now’s the time for everyone to think about the part they can play. She’s hopeful that the stories captured in her research will inspire people across Aotearoa.

“Even if you don’t have a garden you can make things, you can grow a few things in pots, you can bake. Living in an urban environment gives you a lot more possibilities to connect with other people and to develop a mindset of sharing. There are lots of different ways of doing things.”

Food, Freedom, Community: Local Solutions, Community Economics, and Food Sovereignty, by Isa Pearl Ritchie, is published by Te Ra Aroha Press (RRP $38.99)