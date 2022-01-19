NZ start-up uses smart tech to take on meal kit giants and ‘dinner fatigue’ with MenuAid

The pesky old “what’s for dinner?” dilemma is receiving a very Millennial seeing to by Toby Skilton and Elise Hilliam through a smart technology platform called MenuAid.

At 26 and 25 years old, the young Christchurch couple, who were juggling busy work, sport and social commitments, found themselves cooking the same meals on rotation.

“Stir-fry, Thai green curry, chicken wraps … you know,” laughs Toby. “It was the same thing over and over and we felt real fatigue around mealtimes.

“We’d try to sit down and go through recipes in books and online, to work out a meal plan for the week but we got sick of it.”

These enthusiastic cooks had better things to do and, when meal kits didn’t work for them either, (finding them inflexible and wasteful), they came up with the MenuAid model that provides recipe inspiration and a shopping list that can be adapted and shopped to preference.

“We combined my passion for disruptive technology and Elise’s background in nutrition to create a solution to what turned out to be a problem for many people,” says Toby.

“We thought we were being audacious saying we would have 1000 ‘MenuAiders’ by the end of the year, but it was over 3000.”

They are currently reforecasting, because the “end of the year” that Toby refers to is 2021 and MenuAid only went live three months earlier.

That success comes from accessibility – for $4 a week you receive a set of five recipes which can be combined with previous recipes (this is all happening in your profile at menuaid.co.nz) to create a menu that works for your week.

This flexibility and ability to self-shop appeals to those wanting to incorporate home-grown produce and support local, independent suppliers.

Recipes are developed by MasterChef winner Brett McGregor, and food writer Helen Jackson to suit Kiwi families.

On being approached by Toby and Elise, Brett says, “I just had to get involved. It’s not easy for people to come up with nutritious everyday meals that have loads of flavour, are quick and easy to cook and give variety.”

Handout Recipes on MenuAid are developed to suit Kiwi families.

Elise, who left her job at the end of 2021 to focus on MenuAid, is in the day-to-day operations seat with Toby providing backup between other projects including his mutu.co.nz rental app.

Elise keeps her nutritionist’s eye on the meal plans and the couple cook all the recipes for photography.

“That’s always a fun day,” they laugh. “We cook 16 meals in one day and there’s carnage in the kitchen that we share with our flatmates, but it’s a great way of checking that the recipes aren’t too fiddly.”

The dynamic duo are ambitious and plan to take their go-to dinner solution global.