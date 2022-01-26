Kiwi chef George McLeod finds success in Portugal with award-winning restaurant Sem

Kiwi chef George McLeod and Lara Espirito Santo opened Sem in June, 2021. The restaurant and wine bar in Lisbon has been voted the best new restaurant in Portugal.

New Zealand chef George McLeod, along with his partner, went seeking a change of scene at the start of the pandemic, moving from London to Lisbon, his girlfriend’s home town.

The couple found quick success upon opening their award-winning restaurant and wine bar, Sem.

“It's been crazy. At the beginning of the pandemic we moved here to get out of our London flat and ended up staying,” said McLeod, who was born in Dunedin and raised in Christchurch.

“We opened Sem at the end of June. We thought we would be able to sneak under the radar, but we started getting some good traction and were recently awarded the best new restaurant in Portugal.

“We weren't expecting that at all, but we're pretty stoked.”

The Mesa Marcada awards - similar to New Zealand’s Cuisine food awards - are voted on by local Portuguese industry identities.

Offering upscale food in a relaxed environment, Sem was judged the 27th best restaurant in the country, the highest placing of the new entries, making them Portugal’s best new restaurant.

Supplied George McLeod embraces a zero waste philosophy at Sem. “We want to have a positive impact on this world,” he said.

“We're very experimental when it comes to flavours,” said McLeod. “The presentation is quite stripped back. It's not extremely technical food, but we pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries with big flavours and boosting ingredients that don't normally get the limelight.”

After plying his trade in various Wellington kitchens, including Whitebait, McLeod moved to London several years ago to join Silo, the world’s first zero waste restaurant - a concept he has long embraced and does his best to employ at Sem.

He cringes at the term ‘sustainable’ however, and believes restaurants need to aim higher to better reduce their impact on resources and the environment.

“For us, sustainable means you’re not getting better or worse, you're staying level. Whereas we want to have a positive impact on this world,” he said.

Supplied Sem prides itself on offering upscale food in a relaxed environment.

“With the amount of fermentation that we do, it’s a perfect way to be zero waste. We ferment a lot of the scraps and a lot of off cuts and bits and pieces, and then bring them back into future dishes. So there's always big bold flavours with some crazy notes.”

The Portuguese love their seafood, but McLeod looks to promote lesser known river fish, while sourcing proteins - such as retired 12-year-old cows normally used for dog food - from a local regenerative agriculture farm.

“It’s an amazing piece of meat. A lot of Portuguese people are taken aback, like ‘you shouldn’t be eating that’, and then they eat it, and it's actually so much better with much more flavour.

“We make a bit of a point of making small statements throughout the menu, like ‘you should be eating this instead of this’, or ‘did you know that you can eat this instead of something super industrial’.”

Supplied Georger McLeod prides himself on pushing the boundaries with big flavours and “boosting ingredients that don't normally get the limelight.”

At 32, McLeod has found the move to Portugal invigorating, revelling in the “awesome” lifestyle he shares with his girlfriend, who handles front of house and the restaurant’s administrative duties.

The couple share a one-bedroom flat overlooking the historic Alfama district and river. Being close to both the beach and forest allows him to indulge his passions of surfing and foraging.

“Surfing in Portugal is amazing. I'll go for a forage or duck out for the day before we open and go out into the forest with the dog and stroll around.

“Everyone's pretty chill. There's a very nice community here. Everybody is really friendly.”

McLeod and his girlfriend Lara Espirito Santo have a five-year lease on their restaurant space, but the ambitious pair are already formulating their next ideas.

“I have big plans, a lot to do with the environment and trying to push the restaurant as far as I can. I’d like to move into the country and grow my own stuff and have a destination restaurant.”