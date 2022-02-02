National vegan meal delivery service Green Dinner Table has tripled its orders since lockdowns began

Journalist Steven Walton gets his first food box from Green Dinner Table as he starts his month long journey on a vegan diet.

Ask Tom Riley, founder and co-owner of Green Dinner Table, what his favourite item on the menu is, and he is a happy man. He is a working chef who obviously cares passionately about his food.

“We have a roast vegetable ratatouille this week. You’ve got all your tomatoes, beans, your mushrooms, your eggplant, your courgettes – and quinoa grown here in Canterbury.

“The thing that really takes it up to the next level is preserved lemon,” he says. “We preserved probably 100 kilos of them when they were at their peak a few months ago, and now they are salty and fragrant, and they really make the dish.”

Green Dinner Table is a national plant-based food-box service, delivering vegan ingredients and recipes. Based in Christchurch, it services all of New Zealand’s major centres, and the central North Island. Riley is its head chef and co-director.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Tom Riley is the head chef and co-director of Green Dinner Table.

“We give you everything you need to create vegan meals at home,” he says of the boxes that come with vegetables and all the other necessary ingredients.

“We make our own pickles, preserves, spices, and sauces, out of great New Zealand produce, and ship it to you for your cooking meals at home.”

CHRIS SKELTON Green Dinner Table has tripled its orders since Covid-19 hit, but struggles to find staff.

New Zealand’s lockdowns have accelerated the growth of food-box delivery services.

“We tripled our orders, and then kept at that level of ordering consistently,” Riley says.

“The biggest effect that Covid has on us is staffing. It is just so hard to find staff. We’ve spent thousands of dollars on recruiting, and you end up interviewing three people,” he said.

“We are Living Wage certified, and it goes up around every six months, but it is just so hard finding staff.”

The growth of Green Dinner Table required a lot of thought and planning.

“We have grown massively, but it has never really been pushed out further than we have been comfortable with. We did Christchurch, and we figured out what we did well. Then we moved on to Wellington, and then we just sat there for a year. Then we went to Auckland.”

“We didn’t try to do everything at once. We needed to make sure we had the supply lines and the staff capabilities in place before we went out and over-stretched which, as people know, is quite common in the food scene. People get over-stretched and can’t fulfil their customer orders.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The company recently moved to a new warehouse premises in Christchurch.

Another big change was the need for new premises.

“We were in The British Hotel in Lyttelton. It was fantastic. It was great to utilise that space, but it was not really built-for-purpose, borderline fit-for-purpose. Now we are in a nice, big, new warehouse, with a commercial kitchen in it. We are six times as big with more office space.”

Riley has well-considered opinions on the role that Green Dinner Table plays in people’s lives. It isn’t simply a convenience, although that is part of it.

“For our business, online ordering is more about people wanting to try new things, and maybe things they are not familiar with,” he says.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Riley prioritises the use of locally grown fruits, vegetables and grains.

“Generally speaking, it is just walking in the door, having your recipes on your phone or your iPad, and you open your fridge and bam, everything is there. People are so busy these days, it just crosses one thing off the list [that] they don’t have to worry about.”

“For us, we do the work for you. You will get five different dishes a week, from different parts of the world, using different plant-based protein and, hopefully, a huge number of vegetables, maybe some you have never heard of.

“For some of our customers, they have never used kohlrabi. Some of our customers haven’t cooked with eggplant before. We really think we are also helping people learn how to cook plant-based foods.”

“When we first started, I wasn’t getting the boxes myself, because I was thinking about the dishes, testing the dishes, and eating the dishes all day. Now I’m not testing the same dishes all the time, we actually order a box for ourselves.

“I like the dishes that are quite spicy as well. We make all our own hot sauces and, if you get one of our boxes, you’ll notice that you’ll like our chillies.”