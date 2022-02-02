Recipe: Lemon and basil cheesecake

Basil may sound like an unusual flavour to add to a sweet dish, but it works incredibly well in this recipe. It adds a subtle, slightly anise-type note to this luscious, lemony cheesecake.

Serves 12

Ingredients

190g wine biscuits, broken

60g butter, melted

500g cream cheese, softened

395g tin sweetened condensed milk

250g sour cream

2 lemons, finely grated zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil leaves

3 large eggs

Edible flowers, to decorate (optional)

Whipped cream, to serve

Method

Grease a 21cm spring-form cake tin, and line the base with baking paper.

Place the biscuits in a food processor, and pulse to fine crumbs. Add the butter, and process to combine. Press the mixture firmly and evenly over the base of the tin. Chill for 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 160 degrees Celsius.

In a large bowl, and using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and condensed milk together until smooth. Add the sour cream, lemon zest and juice, and basil, and beat just enough to combine.

Add the eggs, and beat just until combined.

Pour the mixture over the prepared crust. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until just set.

Take the cheesecake from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin, then remove from tin, cover, and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight.

Bring the cheesecake to room temperature by sitting it on a bench for 30 minutes before serving. Decorate as desired with the flowers. Serve with whipped cream.